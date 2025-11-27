No more queues as Aadhaar updates may go ‘mobile’ soon

In what could bring relief to lakhs of Aadhaar holders across Uttar Pradesh, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has begun developing a mobile secured application that will allow users to update key details directly from their phones. The new service aims to reduce the rush at Aadhaar centres, where people currently wait for hours to complete even minor updates. At present, Aadhaar holders can only update their address online. (For representation)

Senior UIDAI officials said the department receives an average of around 1.30 lakh visitors daily across various centres in Uttar Pradesh. Of them, around 1.10 lakh people visit these centres only for updating their Aadhaar and nearly 20,000 for new enrolments.

“The pressure on our offices has increased significantly. This new technology will ease the process for citizens and reduce the workload for our teams,” an official said. Deputy director-general of UIDAI (Regional Office, Lucknow) Prashant Kumar Singh confirmed that the initiative is “under active development” and added that the new system would “provide major relief to lakhs of people who rely on Aadhaar services everyday.”

At present, Aadhaar holders can only update their address online. For every other change, including mobile number, date of birth, biometric updates, or corrections in personal details, users are required to visit physical centres.

According to officials, this limitation forces people to miss out on work, travel long distances, and stand in long queues, especially in urban pockets like Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi and Agra. The proposed app will allow users to complete many updates from home through face-recognition-based authentication, a feature available in almost all modern smartphones. Once a user logs in through facial verification, the app will open a secure dashboard where they can submit requests for updates without having to visit Aadhaar centres. Officials said this method could eliminate the need for repeated biometric scans and reduce the dependency on enrolment operators.

UIDAI teams are currently testing the technical and security aspects of the project before the official launch. The authority is examining possible vulnerabilities that could lead to fraud or misuse. “We must ensure that the app remains tamper-proof. Our priority is to maintain the integrity of Aadhaar data while making the system more accessible and convenient for users,” a senior official said. The teams are also reviewing back-end integration and ensuring that facial verification works uniformly across different phone models.

While the exact launch date has not been finalised, officials said the project was in its advanced stages and might go live soon after the technical work was over.