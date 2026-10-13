How to check pending traffic challans online, clear fines, download receipts

Vehicle owners in India can check and pay traffic fines online without visiting a traffic police office. The government's electronic challan system allows vehicle owners to look up outstanding fines, make payments, and retrieve receipts through an official portal.

A traffic challan is a notice issued for a traffic violation, such as speeding, jumping a red light, or driving without the required documents. (Representative Image (Sakib Ali/HT))

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A traffic challan is a notice issued for a traffic violation, such as speeding, jumping a red light, or driving without the required documents.

Before paying a fine, motorists should check the violation details and amount to ensure the challan is correct.

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Where to check and pay traffic challans online

The official website for checking and paying electronic traffic challans is the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' eChallan portal.

The portal provides facilities to check challan status, pay outstanding fines, and retrieve payment receipts.

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{{^usCountry}} Vehicle owners should use the official website rather than links received through unknown messages or social media. Fraudulent websites may imitate government portals to collect money or steal financial information. One should not share their banking password, one-time password (OTP), or other sensitive payment details with someone claiming to represent the eChallan service. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vehicle owners should use the official website rather than links received through unknown messages or social media. Fraudulent websites may imitate government portals to collect money or steal financial information. One should not share their banking password, one-time password (OTP), or other sensitive payment details with someone claiming to represent the eChallan service. {{/usCountry}}

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How to find an outstanding traffic challan

An outstanding challan is a traffic fine that has not yet been paid. The vehicle owner can search for one using the information requested by the portal.

Follow these steps:

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1. Visit the official eChallan website.

2. Select the option to check challan status.

3. Enter the requested details, such as the challan number, vehicle registration number, or driving licence number.

4. Complete the verification step displayed on the screen.

5. Submit the information to view the available records.

Before proceeding, check the challan's date, location, vehicle details, alleged violation, and amount payable. If no record appears, check that the information entered is correct. A recently issued challan may also take time to appear in the system.

How to pay a traffic challan online

After finding the challan, select the payment option displayed on the portal and follow the instructions.

Depending on the available payment gateway, options may include UPI, debit cards, credit cards, and internet banking. UPI, or Unified Payments Interface, allows users to transfer money between bank accounts through supported applications.

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Verify the challan number and amount before confirming the transaction. If money is deducted but the challan still appears unpaid, check the transaction status before attempting another payment. Repeated payments could create an unnecessary refund request.

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How to download the payment receipt

A payment receipt provides proof that a transaction was completed. Return to the official eChallan portal and look for the payment receipt or transaction-status facility.

Enter the requested challan or transaction details and follow the instructions to retrieve the receipt.

Download and save the document on the phone or computer. Keep the transaction reference as well, particularly if the payment is not immediately reflected in the challan record.

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What to do if a challan is incorrect

If a challan seems to have been issued incorrectly, review its details and use the grievance facility available through the official portal, where applicable.

The vehicle owner can also contact the traffic police department responsible for issuing the challan.

The owner should also keep screenshots and other supporting documents if they dispute the violation or payment.