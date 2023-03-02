How to watch, track accurate Meghalaya Election 2023 vote counting LIVE updates on Election Commission of India website

Meghalaya assembly election 2023 results: The counting of votes for Meghalaya assembly election – the state voted on Feb 27 – will begin at 8 am on Thursday, with the initial trends expected some time after that. A total of 369 candidates were in the fray in this northeastern state, which has total 60 assembly segments.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will provide live trends on its official website. News channels, too, will give live coverage of the counting process. You can follow live updates on hindustantimes.com as well.

The ruling National People's Party (NPP) under chief minister Conrad Sangma is projected to retain power in Meghalaya, which is among states where assembly polls are scheduled to take place in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Polling also took place in Tripura (Feb 16) and Nagaland (Feb 27, March 1); before 2024, six more states will go to polls, and each will vote later this year.

