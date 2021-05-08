How will DRDO's anti-Covid drug work? All you need to know

The Drug Controller General of India has approved an anti-Covid oral drug for emergency use as an adjunct therapy. So far, there was no drug to treat Covid-19 specifically. The treatment revolved around addressing the symptoms of Covid-19 through drugs like Ivermectin. As2-DG's use has been approved as an adjunct therapy, the drug will be used along with the primary treatment.

DCGI gives emergency approval of DRDO-developed anti-Covid oral drug

Here is everything you want to know about 2-DG

> The name of the drug is 2-deoxy-D glucose or 2-DG. It has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences and Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

> This will help in a faster recovery of Covid-19 patients who are hospitalised.

> This will also ensure that Covid-19 patients do not need oxygen supplement.

> The drug is expected to be effective in patients aged more than 65 years.

> DRDO scientist Dr Anant Narayan Bhatt told ANI that the drug is expected to be effective on different variants also.

> The drug can be produced in bulk in the country as it is a generic module and analogue of glucose.

> The drug accumulates in the cells affected by the virus and stops the growth of the virus. It stops viral synthesis and energy production.

> The drug comes in powder form inside sachets. The patients will have to take it orally dissolving it in water.

What next?

Dr Anant Narayan said work is on to bring the drug to the market in cooperation with Dr Reddy's Laboratories. It will be available soon, Dr Bhatt said.