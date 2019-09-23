‘Howdy, Modi!’: PM seeks standing ovation for MPs who scrapped Article 370, gets it

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the lawmakers in the Indian Parliament deserved a standing ovation for abrogating Article 370 while making it clear that his government was ready to make what seemed impossible, possible. Prime Minister even recited a couple of lines from a poem during the Howdy, Modi! event at Houston, Texas on Sunday while addressing 50,000 strong crowd of the Indian-Americans. The recited lines implied that more challenges provided greater determination to overcome it.

“Article 370 had deprived people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh of development. Terrorist and separatist elements were misusing the situation. Now after abrogation, people there have got equal rights,” PM said adding that the Constitution that was for the rest of India was now also for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

All the discrimination that women, children and Dalits were facing, has been ended by giving “farewell” to Article 370 which allowed terrorism and separatism to rear its head in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister said.

He asked the congregation to give standing ovation to Indian parliamentarians for repealing the contentious Article through Parliamentary action. The crowd readily obliged chanting “Modi, Modi”.

“Today India is challenging the mindset of some people who believe that - nothing can change. Now we are aiming high and we are achieving higher,” said the PM

While saying that his government was not deferring the challenges but was taking them head on, he recited two lines from a poem he wrote. “Ye jo mushqilon ka ambaar hai, wahi to mere hoslon ki minaar hai,” the lines in Hindi when translated mean, “It is this heap of difficulty, which is the pillar of my fortitude.”

Referring to the noise made by Pakistan over abrogation of Article 370--that conferred special status on Jammu and Kashmir--Prime Minister pointed out Islamabad’s role in promoting terror in the region.

“Some people have a problem with abrogation of article 370, these are same people who can’t govern their own country properly. These are the same people who shield terrorism and nurture it. Whole world knows them very well,” PM Modi said without naming Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said time has come for a decisive battle against terrorism and those who encourage it without naming Pakistan. He asked the congregants to remember where the terrorists responsible for 26/11 and 9/11 attacks were found to be hiding.

“Where do you find conspirators of 9/11 and 26/11 terror attacks? Time has come for a decisive battle against terrorism and those who encourage terrorism. I want to stress on the fact that in this fight, President Trump is standing firmly,” Prime Minister said.

