14 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai Express train derail in Jharkhand's Chakradharpur, 6 injured

A Howrah-Mumbai passenger train derailed in the early hours of Tuesday, causing minor injuries to at least five to six people. The incident took place around 3:43 am near Jharkhand's Charadharpur division, between Rajkharswan West Outer and Barabamboo. 14 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai Express train derail in Jharkhand's Chakradharpur

All the injured passengers have been given first aid, officials said.

According to initial information, 14 coaches of the train were derailed. Railway officials said that the incident occurred after a goods train coming from the opposite side derailed and impacted the passenger train passing by from the opposite side.

The incident is not being termed major as of now by the Railways.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, helpline numbers in Maharashtra have been issued - Mumbai helpline: 022-22694040; Nagpur helpline number: 7757912790' Bhusawal helpline number: 08799982712.