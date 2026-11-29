Shimla, Sub-registrar offices in Shimla, Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts will now become modern Registration Seva Kendras with a focus on citizen convenience, efficient service delivery and reduced procedural delays, officials said on Sunday.

HP govt to modernise sub-registrar offices in four districts to enhance citizen convenience more less

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The move comes under the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme and aims to improve facilities and provide a seamless service experience for people under single roof.

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The proposed Registration Seva Kendras will be developed on the lines of Passport Seva Kendras, with special emphasis on citizen convenience, efficient service delivery and reduced procedural delays, they said.

A spokesperson of the state government, in a press statement issued here, said this modernisation will provide citizens with better waiting facilities, dedicated help desks, organised queues, digital infrastructure and a more comfortable environment for completing property registration formalities.

"Under DILRMP 3.0, financial assistance of ₹50 lakh per sub-registrar office is envisaged for modernisation of selected high-volume registration offices. This initiative will strengthen the existing digital registration system and further improve the delivery of registration-related services to citizens," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} In addition to the National Generic Document Registration System and MY Deed facility introduced in Himachal Pradesh, the proposed modernisation will integrate improved infrastructure, citizen facilitation and technology-enabled processes, making the entire registration experience more streamlined and hassle-free, according to the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition to the National Generic Document Registration System and MY Deed facility introduced in Himachal Pradesh, the proposed modernisation will integrate improved infrastructure, citizen facilitation and technology-enabled processes, making the entire registration experience more streamlined and hassle-free, according to the statement. {{/usCountry}}

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"The upgraded centres will have modern reception and waiting areas, citizen facilitation counters, improved workstations, biometric authentication facilities, document scanners, digital queue management systems, token generation facilities, CCTV surveillance, fire safety arrangements and other essential amenities. Special provisions will be made to ensure ease of access for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, making registration services more inclusive and accessible," he said.

"To ensure that the facilities meet the needs of each office, the Department of Revenue will conduct a thorough assessment of the identified sub-registrar offices. District-level committees, comprising the SDM, executive engineer, tehsildar and an IT expert nominated by the deputy commissioner, will evaluate existing infrastructure, identify civil and ICT requirements, prepare office-specific cost estimates and recommend suitable layouts and process-flow arrangements for efficient public service delivery," the spokesperson added.

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