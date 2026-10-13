HT Evening Brief October 13: India rejects China’s Ladakh claims, CJP alleges police denied lawyers and more

Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country, the world and the field of sports and entertainment.

Ladakh integral to India, MEA tells China

India and China have been working to normalise bilateral ties following the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that began in 2020 and lasted more than four years. (AFP) (Representative Image)

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India reiterated that Ladakh is an integral part of the country after China objected to New Delhi’s decision to identify 28 geographical features in the region on official maps. The Ministry of External Affairs said Beijing’s denial could not change this fact. The identified features include peaks, mountain passes, glaciers and water bodies, with the exercise aimed at improving their recognition and public awareness. Read more

CJP alleges Delhi Police denied detained leaders access to lawyers

The Cockroach Janta Party alleged that its detained leaders, including Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were denied access to lawyers at a Delhi police station. The party’s legal representatives also claimed their phones had been confiscated. The leaders were detained after entering Jantar Mantar by climbing over its locked gates, a day after the venue lost its designated protest-site status. Read more

Video captures final moments of Punjab anti-drug activist

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Deep Dive Why were Cockroach Janta Party leaders detained at Jantar Mantar? CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained after they and others climbed over the locked gates and entered Jantar Mantar. The site had lost its designated protest-venue status the previous day. What did CJP allege about its detained leaders’ access to lawyers? CJP representatives alleged that Delhi Police did not allow the detained leaders to meet their lawyers and confiscated their phones. These were claims made by the party’s legal representatives. Why did CJP give Delhi Police a 24-hour ultimatum? CJP asked police to provide a date and time for a protest at a designated site. The demand came amid police denial of permission for a proposed Jantar Mantar protest and the venue’s subsequent de-notification.

{{^usCountry}} Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh, known as Jhota, was allegedly shot dead by a medical store owner in Punjab’s Mansa district following a confrontation over the alleged sale of addictive drugs. A video of the incident shows Jhota and his companions arguing with the shop owner before gunshots are heard. Police said efforts were underway to arrest the accused, while AAP leaders condemned the killing and promised strict action. Read more Why India's cricket teams are moving towards specialists {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh, known as Jhota, was allegedly shot dead by a medical store owner in Punjab’s Mansa district following a confrontation over the alleged sale of addictive drugs. A video of the incident shows Jhota and his companions arguing with the shop owner before gunshots are heard. Police said efforts were underway to arrest the accused, while AAP leaders condemned the killing and promised strict action. Read more Why India's cricket teams are moving towards specialists {{/usCountry}}

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India’s cricket squads are increasingly developing separate identities across Test, ODI and T20I formats, driven by a focus on T20 specialists and the search for dependable red-ball batters. The retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from T20Is and Tests have accelerated the transition. However, a demanding international calendar and frequent player rotation remain challenges, with a more carefully planned schedule potentially helping players establish themselves across formats. Read more

Lekha Washington alleges police bruised her during Mumbai detention

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Actor Lekha Washington alleged that police officers grabbed her and actor Zayn Marie, leaving them bruised, before forcing them and others into a vehicle during a Mumbai protest. Washington said the group had visited August Kranti Maidan to check on detained friends and was subsequently driven around for hours. She acknowledged her privilege and said she continued to value the Mumbai Police, while calling for equality, respect and greater accountability. Read more