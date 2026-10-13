‘They forced us all into the vehicle’: Lekha Washington speaks out after Mumbai detention with Imran Khan and Zayn Marie, says she was left bruised

Actor Lekha Washington has opened up about her detention with partner Imran Khan and actor Zayn Marie during a protest in Mumbai on Saturday. In an Instagram post, Lekha described how the three had gone to August Kranti Maidan to check on friends who had been detained, only to find themselves caught up in a tense situation involving the police and media personnel. She alleged that she and Zayn were grabbed by uniformed officers, leaving them with bruises, before the group was taken away in a vehicle. They were released later that day. Lekha Washington recalls tense Mumbai detention with Imran Khan and Zayn Marie, says they were driven around for hours.

Lekha narrates what happened at the protest Lekha said she, Imran, Zayn Marie, Imran's mother, Nuzhat and a few others reached August Kranti Maidan at around 5 pm on Saturday. Their intention, she explained, was to find out what had happened to friends who had been detained.

According to her account, there was no gathering at the venue when they arrived, although the area was barricaded and several media personnel were present. Imran was approached by reporters and briefly explained why they were there. “He responded to the questions from the media, saying we have no demands, we are not part of an organisation, we are just individuals,” she wrote.

Lekha said the interaction was cut short by loud whistles and the commotion around them, leaving Imran unable to finish what he was saying. “Before he could even finish his sentence, with the weight of the media on one side, loud and incessant whistle-blowing disrupted everything,” she added.

She then described how the situation escalated, alleging that officers grabbed her and Zayn, causing bruises, before forcing everyone into a vehicle. Lekha claimed they were driven around for a couple of hours and were not allowed to take public transport afterwards. “A stream of uniformed persons grabbed both Zayn and me, bruising us. They forced us all into the vehicle and then drove us around for a couple of hours. After that, they did not allow us to take public transport,” she wrote.