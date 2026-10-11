Imran Khan exclaims 'Jai Hind' as cops prevent him from leaving after detention, says he was driven around in police van for 2 hours. Watch
Actor Imran Khan was among the 400 people detained by the Mumbai Police on Saturday from August Kranti Maidan.
Actor Imran Khan was among the 400 people detained by the Mumbai Police on Saturday in connection with participation in an anti-CEC protest at August Kranti Maidan. The actor was later released along with his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, and cousin Zayn Marie Khan. However, videos shared by protesters detained along with him show that police tried to stop him from leaving.
Imran Khan confronts cops
A series of videos shared by a protester named Lalit Sharma, who was also detained in Mumbai on Saturday, show Imran having various exchanges with the police officers. In the first video, Imran walks off into a dimly lit lane, with cops surrounding him. At one point, the police personnel try to form a human chain to stop him. Lekha and Zayn are seen in the video recording all this and asking the policemen to provide them with a warrant or proper documents. The next video shows the police personnel walking back as Imran waves to them and loudly exclaims, “Jai Hind!”
Lalit, whose Instagram profile lists him as a lawyer in the Bombay High Court, later spoke to Imran in a third video where the actor detailed his experience after being detained. “I honestly don't know why I have been brought here. They picked us all off the streets. They said gaadi mein baitho (sit in the van). I thought it must be a very nice car from the inside, that's why they are excited,” the actor said. Imran added that he and his companions were driven around in the police van for about two hours before being released at an undisclosed location.
Deep Dive
The anti-CEC protest in Mumbai
Hundreds of people were detained at August Kranti Maidan, the proposed protest venue, and Nana Chowk in the vicinity. August Kranti Maidan holds historical significance as the site from which the Quit India Movement was launched in 1942. The gathering had been called by Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, in support of the CJP's demand for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid a row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Tushar Gandhi was detained while heading towards the site and was later released by the Mumbai Police. The police informed that over 400 people were detained in the city during the demonstration.
Mumbai Police have since registered an FIR at Gamdevi Police Station under Sections 223 (disobedience to an order), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 189(3) and 189(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Mumbai Police said on Saturday. Police personnel themselves were the complainants.
(With ANI inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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