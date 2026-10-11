Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie shows injury marks on her arms and legs after facing temporary detention in Mumbai during Kranti Maidan protest
Zayn Marie had been detained by the Mumbai Police along with Imran Khan and Lekha Washington on Saturday. They were released after a few hours.
On Saturday, actor Zayn Marie, niece of Aamir Khan, was briefly detained by the Mumbai Police along with Imran Khan and Lekha Washington. They were at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, the proposed venue for a protest in support of CJP’s protest call. After a few hours the three of them were released. In a series of Instagram stories and videos, both Lekha and Zayn updated what happened after the three of them were detained by the Mumbai police.
What Zayn shared
On Sunday, Zayn has shared a new reel on Instagram where she showed the injury marks on her body after facing detention. Facing the camera, Zayn showed marks on her arm, fingers, and legs. She then said, “Do not scare us so much that no fear is left in the first place.” In the caption, she wrote, “she exposes (the state) on the internet.”
On Saturday, Zayn shared a picture from inside the police van, seated beside Imran and Lekha, with the caption, “INQUILAAB ZINDABAAD.” Imran smiled and did the peace out sign. Meanwhile, Lekha shared a video on her Instagram where she detailed, “The cops are not letting us go home. We are randomly walking on the road. They are not letting us catch any car or any vehicle to go home.” In another video, she said, “I am trying to say that we are all safe, we are all fine and we are all on our way home.”
Deep Dive
Zayn did a fun video inside the police van where she asked Imran if he has ever been to jail to which he smiled and said that there are chances now with what is happening.
The actor’s detention comes amid police action at August Kranti Maidan, where authorities have detained more than 400 people, according to the Mumbai Police. Mumbai Police said no permission had been sought for the protest in support of the CJP. They also said they could not grant permission, as the Bombay high court’s directions allow protests to be held only at Azad Maidan. However, CJP workers claimed they had emailed the Mumbai Police seeking permission but had received no response.
About the anti-CEC protest
The CJP has been demanding that CEC Gyanesh Kumar resign over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls. The group has continued to raise the issue through protests and public statements, including a demonstration in Mumbai on October 2.
The controversy over Kumar's role in the Election Commission intensified after an investigative report by The Indian Express. It reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and procedures linked to the SIR exercise.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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