Aamir Khan embraces salt and pepper hair at 61, fans praise his natural look: ‘He still looks so young’

Although Aamir has previously been seen sporting the salt-and-pepper look on several occasions, this silver look garnered praise from his fans for not using hair dye anymore.

On October 7, X user Naman Pandit posted Aamir's video with the caption, “Aamir Khan sir looking like a proper 60-year-old man for the first time.🥹❤️It’s expected, but somehow it hurts…Our 90s stars are slowly becoming the memories we grew up with💔.”

A new video of Aamir Khan at a press conference is garnering attention on X (formerly Twitter) for letting his hair go natural. In the video, the actor can be seen rocking a salt-and-pepper look. He wore a floral print, button-down shirt styled with black pants and clear-frame, nerdy glasses to the event.

How did the internet react? Reacting to his latest look at the event, some wondered if the actor was planning to star in a film and had therefore sported the look, while others complimented him for going natural. Someone commented, “It's his look for his next film…Just wait and see.”

A fan commented, “Even with white hair, his face still looks so young and youthful, Masha Allah.” Another wrote, “Handsome to lag raha yaar (You're looking handsome, man).”

Another X user commented on the video, "Great man, Aamir sir." Someone else commented, “Actually looking good. Naturally, he is 61.” A fan remarked, “Hard fact of life. Acceptance is the key.”

Andaz Apna Apna 2 coming soon? In the video, Aamir can be seen replying to a reporter inquiring whether he will be seen soon in Andaz Apna Apna 2 and if he will be seen soon in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lala Amarnath biopic titled Lalkaar. In reference to Andaz Apna Apna 2, Aamir confessed that he is also looking forward to the sequel of the cult classic film, which also starred Salman Khan.

As for Lalkaar, he shared, “Let's see what happens. If we have an official announcement, I will tell you about the film…because every film is a process. And if you say something quickly, and if it doesn't happen, it doesn't seem good. When things are ready, and they're completely final, we will keep everything in front of you.”

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in the feel good film 'Sitaare Zameen Par', which received good reviews from the audiences.