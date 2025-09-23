‘Shri Shah Rukh Khan’ debuts salt and pepper look at 71st National Awards ceremony in Delhi; will remind you of Veer

The 71st National Film Awards are underway in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 23. Among those who will be honoured with awards, is superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan met Rani Mukerji at the National Awards ceremony.

Shah Rukh Khan arrives for his first National Award

Shah Rukh was spotted on the live feed for the ceremony, looking handsome in a black suit and white shirt, chatting with friend Rani Mukerji. He also sported a salt and pepper look for the day, likely his look for the upcoming movie, King.

A placecard for him read ‘Shri Shah Rukh Khan’ that made his fans online quite emotional. “So, it's finally happening huh? This award isn’t just for Azad or Vikram. It’s also a vindication for Vijay Agnihotri, Aman Mathur, Mohan Bhargav, Devdas, Veer, Kabir, Rizwan, and Gaurav. An honour long overdue," read a tweet.

Shah Rukh Khan at the event.

This year, Shah Rukh Khan received his first National Film Award for Best Actor for 2023 release, Jawan. This is his first National Award in 30 years. "To be honoured with a National Award is a moment I will cherish for a lifetime," the actor said in his first reaction.

A first for Rani Mukerji too

Rani Mukerji has been honoured with the National Award (Best Actress) for her performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.' The 71st edition of the awards was announced last month, marking Rani's first-ever National Award in nearly 30 years of her acting career.

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey at the ceremony.

Rani Mukerji has also been honoured with the National Award (Best Actress) for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The 71st edition of the awards was announced last month, marking Rani's first-ever National Award in nearly 30 years of her acting career.

Shah Rukh recently also congratulated Rani on the win. In an Instagram post, the Jawan star gave a shoutout to Rani's National Award milestone and congratulated her.

"National award... hum dono ki adhoori khwahish poori ho gayi... yay... congratulations Rani, you are a queen and love you always," he wrote in the caption.