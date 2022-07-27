Zayn Marie Khan says being Aamir Khan's niece adds ‘a lot of pressure’: 'I am carrying this name on my shoulders'

Actor Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie Khan spoke about being from a Bollywood family in a new interview. Zayn is Aamir Khan's cousin, filmmaker Mansoor Khan's daughter. Zayn had recently made her debut in the audio space with the podcast Droh. Also Read: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares glimpses of cousin Zayn Marie's wedding prep, see here

Zayn made her Bollywood debut with a small role in Kapoor And Sons, which was released in 2016. The film also starred actors Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Rajat Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rishi Kapoor. She later appeared in the Netflix show Mrs. Serial Killer which also starred actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina.

In an interview with News 18, when Zayn was asked if she doesn't like the ‘star kid’ tag she said, “No. I had to come to terms that this is my background. So, I have to respect my background, love it, and appreciate it and all the privilege that I get with my background but to not abuse it or use it in a way that would be unfair.”

When asked if being Aamir Khan's niece adds pressure on her, she said, “I think it adds a lot of pressure. I think I am very aware of the fact that I am carrying this name on my shoulders and I am very aware of the fact that people I am related to are not just famous, they take their job very seriously. They would actually be more disappointed if I did not give my hundred percent, if I did not try my best or if I was not sincere in my work rather than if I was a failure as an actor. I think that would not affect them as much as if I was not putting in my absolute, hardest into any job that I have, whether it is a small tiny role or a big role or anything.”

Aamir Khan is currently promoting his upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha. The film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, will hit the screens on August 11.

