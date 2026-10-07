Shraddha Kapoor, father Shakti Kapoor lease Mumbai apartment for a monthly rent of ₹2.5 lakh for three years
Mumbai real estate: Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor have leased their 1,050 sq ft flat in Mahalaxmi for a monthly rent of ₹2.5 lakh
Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor have leased their nearly 1,050 sq ft apartment in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi for a monthly rent of ₹2.5 lakh for three years, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
The leave and licence agreement was registered on June 26, 2026, with a security deposit of ₹7.5 lakh. The apartment is located in Piramal Mahalaxmi South Tower on G B Sakpal Marg and San Guruji Marg, Mahalaxmi East, Mumbai.
As per the agreement, the monthly rent is ₹2.5 lakh in the first year, ₹2.62 lakh in the second year and ₹2.75 lakh in the third year.
The actors could not be reached for comment.
The apartment is furnished and includes a sofa, chairs, cupboards, four air-conditioners, a water purifier, refrigerator, washing machine, gas stove, hob, chimney, dining table and other furniture and appliances, according to the agreement.
The agreement specifies that the premises can be used only for residential purposes.
Under the agreement, the licensors will bear the maintenance charges, rates, taxes, levies, assessments and non-occupancy charges related to the apartment.
The tenant, meanwhile, will pay electricity charges directly based on consumption, the document showed.
The registered document was executed by Shakti Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as licensors and Akshat Khetan as the licensee.
Last year, Shraddha Kapoor and her father, Shakti Kapoor, purchased a luxury apartment for ₹6.24 crore, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.
The property was purchased from Glyder Buildcon Realtors Private Limited and registered on January 13, 2025. Documents had shown that the apartment has a total carpet area of 1,042.73 sq ft, including two balconies. The purchase price worked out to around ₹59,875 per sq ft on carpet area.
Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor, father Shakti Kapoor, buy a luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹6.2 crore
Other real estate deals by Shraddha Kapoor
Earlier this year, Shraddha Kapoor had renewed the lease for her apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu for one year at a starting monthly rent of ₹6 lakh, paying the entire ₹72 lakh annual rent upfront, according to documents.
Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor renews Mumbai apartment lease for a year, pays ₹72 lakh rent upfront
In 2024, Shraddha Kapoor, rented a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu area for ₹6 lakh per month. She rented a 3928.86 sq ft apartment for a year, paying an advance rent of ₹72 lakh for the entire year, documents shared by Zapkey showed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More