Shraddha Kapoor, father Shakti Kapoor lease Mumbai apartment for a monthly rent of ₹2.5 lakh for three years

Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor have leased their nearly 1,050 sq ft apartment in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi for a monthly rent of ₹2.5 lakh for three years, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The leave and licence agreement was registered on June 26, 2026, with a security deposit of ₹7.5 lakh. The apartment is located in Piramal Mahalaxmi South Tower on G B Sakpal Marg and San Guruji Marg, Mahalaxmi East, Mumbai.

As per the agreement, the monthly rent is ₹2.5 lakh in the first year, ₹2.62 lakh in the second year and ₹2.75 lakh in the third year.

The actors could not be reached for comment.

The apartment is furnished and includes a sofa, chairs, cupboards, four air-conditioners, a water purifier, refrigerator, washing machine, gas stove, hob, chimney, dining table and other furniture and appliances, according to the agreement.

The agreement specifies that the premises can be used only for residential purposes.

Under the agreement, the licensors will bear the maintenance charges, rates, taxes, levies, assessments and non-occupancy charges related to the apartment.

The tenant, meanwhile, will pay electricity charges directly based on consumption, the document showed.

The registered document was executed by Shakti Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as licensors and Akshat Khetan as the licensee.

Last year, Shraddha Kapoor and her father, Shakti Kapoor, purchased a luxury apartment for ₹6.24 crore, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.

The property was purchased from Glyder Buildcon Realtors Private Limited and registered on January 13, 2025. Documents had shown that the apartment has a total carpet area of 1,042.73 sq ft, including two balconies. The purchase price worked out to around ₹59,875 per sq ft on carpet area.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor, father Shakti Kapoor, buy a luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹6.2 crore

Other real estate deals by Shraddha Kapoor Earlier this year, Shraddha Kapoor had renewed the lease for her apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu for one year at a starting monthly rent of ₹6 lakh, paying the entire ₹72 lakh annual rent upfront, according to documents.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor renews Mumbai apartment lease for a year, pays ₹72 lakh rent upfront

In 2024, Shraddha Kapoor, rented a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu area for ₹6 lakh per month. She rented a 3928.86 sq ft apartment for a year, paying an advance rent of ₹72 lakh for the entire year, documents shared by Zapkey showed.