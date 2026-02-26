Shraddha Kapoor renews Mumbai apartment lease for a year at ₹6 lakh monthly rent

Shraddha Kapoor has renewed the lease for her apartment in Juhu, Mumbai, for one year at a starting monthly rent of ₹6 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. Shraddha Kapoor has renewed the lease for an apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu locality for a year, with a starting monthly rent of Rs. 6 lakh (Instagram)

The renewal deal was registered on Feb 25, 2026, the documents showed.

According to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards, the same apartment in Prime Beach, Juhu, had earlier been taken on rent, with the deal officially registered in October 2024. The unit has an area of 365 sq. m. (3,929 sq. ft.). The agreement includes four car parking spaces and was registered with a stamp duty of ₹36,000 and registration charges of Rs. 1,000.

As per Square Yards, the lease tenure is for 12 months. The agreed monthly rent starts at Rs. 6 lakh, with the cumulative rental value over the full term at Rs. 72 lakh, the Leave and license document showed.

The leave-and-license document shows that the actress has paid ₹72 lakh as advance rent for the entire year.

Shraddha is Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure's daughter. She made her debut with Teen Patti. The actor was last seen in Stree 2.

The actress could not be reached for a comment.

All about the Juhu real estate market Juhu is Mumbai’s sought-after real estate destination, known for its premium residential environment and strong investment appeal. The locality offers a mix of luxury apartments, sea-facing bungalows and exclusive gated developments, attracting affluent homebuyers, celebrities and long-term investors.

The area enjoys strong connectivity via the Western Express Highway and JVPD roads, along with close proximity to the domestic and international terminals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. It also provides easy access to major commercial hubs such as Bandra Kurla Complex, Andheri and Santacruz. Over the years, Juhu has been home to several prominent personalities, including actors Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and Hrithik Roshan.

Shraddha Kapoor is an Indian actress and singer known for her work in Hindi cinema. She made her acting debut with a brief role in Teen Patti and rose to prominence with the romantic drama Aashiqui 2, a major commercial success that established her as a leading actress. She has since starred in films including Ek Villain, Haider, ABCD 2, Baaghi, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Stree 2.