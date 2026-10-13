‘Open fire at us’: Video captures Punjab anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhota’s final moments before being shot dead

An anti-drug activist was allegedly shot dead by a medical store owner in Punjab's Mansa district on Tuesday after a confrontation over the alleged sale of addictive drugs. Videos of the incident, which have surfaced online, show the activist and his companions arguing with the shop owner before gunshots were fired. Videos of the incident, which have surfaced online, show the activist and his companions arguing with the shop owner before gunshots were fired. (PTI)

The deceased, Parvinder Singh, alias Jhota, was known for speaking out against the illegal sale of intoxicating substances at some chemist shops. According to police, the confrontation took place at a medical store in a busy market in Mansa when Jhota and others questioned the owner over the alleged sale of certain addictive drugs to a man.

Video captures argument before alleged shooting In a video lasting 5 minutes and 49 seconds, Jhota can be heard saying that the medical store owner has taken out his pistol. Jhota was recording the confrontation on his mobile phone.

"Maar, maar, tun saade fire maar (Open fire at us)," Jhota can be heard telling the shop owner, who allegedly opened fire soon afterwards, news agency PTI reported. Jhota and his companions then ran out of the shop.

A second video shows the medical store owner emerging from the shop with a weapon and pursuing Jhota as he tries to escape. Several people can be seen running for safety after spotting the armed man.

Jhota was later found lying in a nearby shop, covered in blood. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Police launch efforts to arrest accused Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Choudhary said efforts were underway to arrest the accused in connection with the killing.

The incident has triggered widespread condemnation, coming amid anti-drug campaigns by the Punjab government and various political parties in the state.

AAP promises strict action Aam Aadmi Party leader Baltej Pannu condemned the killing and assured strict action against those responsible.

"The murder that took place in Mansa is highly condemnable. Information is coming in that this murder was committed by a person running a chemist shop. No person in Punjab is permitted to take the law into their own hands; strict action will be taken against the guilty," Pannu said.

(With inputs from PTI)