HT Evening Brief October 16: Abhijeet Dipke detained ahead of Delhi march; police deny claims of Dhruv Rathee's arrest

Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country and the world.

Dipke detained ahead of Connaught Place march

Tiranga march was was scheduled to be held at 5 pm on October 16 (PTI)

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by Delhi Police on Friday while he was heading to Connaught Place to participate in the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' event. The event was scheduled to be held at 5 pm on October 16. Delhi Police had urged Dipke to call off the gathering, citing concerns over traffic disruption, public safety and the inconvenience it could cause to traders and commuters. Read more here.

Dhruv Rathee not arrested: Noida Police refute social media posts

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Police in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Friday refuted social media claims alleging the arrest of Germany-based YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, describing the information as completely false, misleading and baseless. Notably, since Friday morning, several users have been posting on X, speculating that Dhruv Rathee was arrested by Noida Police and sharing a video to support the claim. Read more here.

BLOs to conduct voter reverification for over 47 lakh electors excluded in Delhi draft roll

Booth-level officers (BLOs) in Delhi have been directed to carry out a reverification of over 47 lakh voters whose names were removed from the draft electoral rolls, to ensure that no eligible voter is left out in the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar said on Friday. Read more here.

India’s official Oscar entry Gondhal to release pan-India on November 13

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{{^usCountry}} Marathi thriller Gondhal is heading to theatres across India on November 13, after being selected as India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The Film Federation of India (FFI) announced the selection on September 18, bringing the film national attention ahead of its theatrical release. Read more here. From Mohammed Shami to Yashasvi Jaiswal: How India’s top stars fared in round 1 of Ranji Trophy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marathi thriller Gondhal is heading to theatres across India on November 13, after being selected as India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The Film Federation of India (FFI) announced the selection on September 18, bringing the film national attention ahead of its theatrical release. Read more here. From Mohammed Shami to Yashasvi Jaiswal: How India’s top stars fared in round 1 of Ranji Trophy {{/usCountry}}

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Ever since the BCCI made it mandatory for its cricketers to participate in domestic cricket, the Ranji Trophy has regained some of its lost star power. Last season saw Virat Kohli turn out for Delhi in whites for the first time in 13 years, while Rohit Sharma also played a game for Mumbai after nearly a decade. Read more here.

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