Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country and the world.

Abhijeet Dipke granted conditional bail upon signing peace bond

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail on Saturday, a day after he was detained on his way to Connaught Place.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail on Saturday, a day after he was detained on his way to Connaught Place and subsequently arrested. Dipke has been released by the special executive magistrate subject to a conditional bail bond. One of the primary conditions would be to ensure there is no breach of peace on his end for a period of one year. Read more here.

‘Children have fundamental right to internet access’: Supreme Court

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The right to access and use the internet is a fundamental right of every individual, including children irrespective of their age, the Supreme Court has held, cautioning that blanket restrictions on children’s internet access in the name of safety risk undermining their freedom, privacy and ability to seek help when they encounter online abuse. Read more here.

US Congressman claims H-1B holders from India, China replacing Americans

US Congressman Riley Moore has alleged that H-1 B visa holders are replacing American computer science graduates, claiming employers are turning to foreign workers willing to accept lower wages. In a post on X accompanying a snippet of his television interview, Moore called the H-1B and Optional Practical Training (OPT) programmes “SCAMS” and alleged that they undercut and replace American workers with cheaper foreign labour. Read more here.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's non-selection for New Zealand ODIs unfair: R Ashwin

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{{^usCountry}} Former India off-spinner R Ashwin was displeased when Yashasvi Jaiswal was omitted from the squad for the upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning November 4. The BCCI announced the squads for the ODI and Test assignments on Friday evening, and Jaiswal didn't make the cut despite Shubman Gill not being a part of the team for the final two ODIs. Read more here. Legendary music composer Deva dies at 75 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former India off-spinner R Ashwin was displeased when Yashasvi Jaiswal was omitted from the squad for the upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning November 4. The BCCI announced the squads for the ODI and Test assignments on Friday evening, and Jaiswal didn't make the cut despite Shubman Gill not being a part of the team for the final two ODIs. Read more here. Legendary music composer Deva dies at 75 {{/usCountry}}

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Legendary music composer Deva died on October 17 at the age of 75. The man who composed the famous intro music that Rajinikanth now uses in all his films suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a private hospital before his death. Khushbu Sundar expressed shock at the news, having met the composer just 10 days before his death. Read more here.

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