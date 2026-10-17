Yashasvi Jaiswal's non-selection for New Zealand ODIs unfair: R Ashwin

Former India off-spinner R Ashwin was displeased when Yashasvi Jaiswal was omitted from the squad for the upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning November 4. Yashasvi Jaiswal last played for India in the Test series against Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

The BCCI announced the squads for the ODI and Test assignments on Friday evening, and Jaiswal didn't make the cut despite Shubman Gill not being a part of the team for the final two ODIs.

Jaiswal is most likely to play in the India A series against New Zealand A ahead of the Test series. However, Ashwin believes that the Mumbai batter would have been better off playing in the ODI series. The second-highest wicket-taker for India across formats argued that the lack of game time could hamper Jaiswal's confidence and form.

Ashwin also believes that since Gill isn't playing the final two ODIs, Jaiswal would have benefited more from playing in the 50-over matches. This would have provided solid preparation ahead of the Tests, which get underway on November 19 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

“If Gill is not playing the last two ODIs, then Jaiswal should definitely get that spot. It is very unfortunate because all of this can ruin his confidence, now with the way he was scoring runs," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"I can understand Shubman Gill's situation because he is travelling. I can also understand KL Rahul's situation. But Yashasvi Jaiswal has no game time at all, right? I am not talking from a perspective of just handing Jaiswal opportunities,” he added.

India's Test preparation With the squad announcement on Friday evening, the selection committee made it clear that Tests take priority for now. India has a chance of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, but the Gill-led side cannot afford a defeat.

Gill, KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj will all be a part of the squad for the first three ODIs, but will be withdrawn for the final two matches to get some red-ball practice. Jaiswal, too, will be practising by playing for India A, but Ashwin reckons that there can be no substitute for international matches.

“His confidence is being completely ruined. I do not know, but if you look at his batting, he is not batting the way he used to bat two or three years ago,” said Ashwin.

"He was a run machine. If his confidence is getting ruined, it is the job of the team management and selectors to give him an opportunity wherever possible. But he has not been getting those opportunities at all. It has not gone to him. And it is very unfair," he concluded.

In the last three ODIs Jaiswal has played, he returned with two centuries - one against South Africa and one against Afghanistan. However, he has been out of the squad because Rohit Sharma and Gill remain the openers. The 24-year-old is currently only a one-format player, representing India in Tests.

"I agree that he needs to prepare for Test cricket. But tell me, when did Yashasvi Jaiswal last play an ODI? When did he last play a T20? When did he last play a Test match? The one he played in Sri Lanka was his last Test," said Ashwin.