HT Evening News Brief October 26: Cyclone Arnab intensifies, Jamia protests continue, E100 cars get conditional nod

Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country, the world of politics and sports, and entertainment.

Jamia protests continue after student union election announcement

The university revoked some disciplinary notices, but protesters said several demands remained unresolved. ((Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times))

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Students at Jamia Millia Islamia continued protesting on Monday, hours after the university announced that student union elections would be held within 15 days of approval of the union constitution. Protesters demanded the appointment of a chief election officer and a clear timeline for the polls. Delhi Police detained several students as tensions continued on campus. The university revoked some disciplinary notices, but protesters said several demands remained unresolved. Read more.

Govt allows flex-fuel vehicles that run on up to E100 fuel

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The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has amended the Central Motor Vehicles Rules to recognise E100 as an approved fuel option alongside E85 for flex-fuel vehicles. The notification was issued on October 23 and published in the official gazette on October 26, taking immediate effect. Flex-fuel vehicles can run on different mixtures of petrol and ethanol, but conventional petrol vehicles cannot use these higher blends without appropriate certification and modifications. Read more.

Cyclone Arnab to intensify before landfall on October 28

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Deep Dive What is E100 fuel? E100 is fuel with 100% ethanol content, or near-100% ethanol with small amounts of water. It is now an approved fuel option for flex-fuel vehicles in India. Can a regular petrol car run on E100 fuel? No. Conventional petrol vehicles cannot use E100 without the required certification and modifications. The rules cover vehicles designed and certified for high-ethanol blends. What modifications do vehicles need to run on E100? Vehicles need upgraded fuel-system parts, including seals, fuel lines and injectors, to handle ethanol. Their engine management systems also need retuning for ethanol’s combustion characteristics.

{{^usCountry}} Cyclone Arnab is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before crossing the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on October 28, according to the India Meteorological Department. Red alerts have been issued for parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, while heavy rainfall is forecast in several states. Disaster response teams have been deployed, and authorities are preparing to evacuate vulnerable residents ahead of the storm. Read more. Vijay Deverakonda responds to criticism of his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cyclone Arnab is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before crossing the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on October 28, according to the India Meteorological Department. Red alerts have been issued for parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, while heavy rainfall is forecast in several states. Disaster response teams have been deployed, and authorities are preparing to evacuate vulnerable residents ahead of the storm. Read more. Vijay Deverakonda responds to criticism of his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna {{/usCountry}}

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Actor Vijay Deverakonda has responded to online criticism of his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna following their appearance on *Koffee With Karan 9*. Sharing a photo and video with Rashmika, Vijay described her as his best friend and said they were happy together, while using strong language to address critics. Rashmika had also issued a statement defending their relationship and responding to the backlash over their remarks on the show. Read more.

Samir Banerjee wins first professional tennis title in Solapur

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Samir Banerjee, the 2021 Wimbledon junior singles champion, has won his first professional title at an M25 Futures event in Solapur. The 23-year-old graduated from Stanford University earlier this year and is rebuilding his ranking after injuries affected his progress on the professional circuit. Ranked 559th at the time of the report, Banerjee aims to break into the world's top 400 by the end of the year as he targets ATP Challenger events next season. Read more.