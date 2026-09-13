HT Evening Brief Sept 13: PM warns of critical minerals' ‘weaponisation'; Sydney Sweeney slammed for new ad

Good evening, readers! Here are the top headlines for the day from politics, world, sports, and entertainment for today.

'Weaponisation of critical minerals…': PM Modi’s BRICS message

PM Modi warned that the "weaponisation of technology and critical minerals" could hinder global development; Sydney Sweeney has featured in a new advertisement (Photo Credit (Left): PTI)

At the opening address of the BRICS Summit day 2 in New Delhi on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's chairship of the grouping focused all efforts on four pillars: resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability. He also warned that the "weaponisation of technology and critical minerals" could hinder global development and shared prosperity. Read the full story here.

Dipke 'resigns as MP CM' after Balaghat heckling

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), shared a satirical resignation letter as Madhya Pradesh chief minister. But it sparked a row regarding "misuse of letterhead". "I hereby resign as the Chief Minister of MP with immediate effect. I thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of MP, an opportunity in which I have clearly failed," Dipke wrote on X while sharing the fake letter. This comes a day after he was allegedly heckled by some influencers in Balaghat. Check here to read more.

H-1B not enough for a US Green Card?

Deep Dive What did PM Modi mean by the 'weaponisation of technology and critical minerals' at the BRICS summit? PM Modi warned that the 'weaponisation of technology and critical minerals' refers to how geopolitical tensions can leverage these resources to hinder global progress and cooperation. Why is the cooperation of BRICS nations emphasized by PM Modi? PM Modi emphasized cooperation among BRICS nations to address global challenges, ensuring that diverse voices from developing countries are heard and valued to foster inclusive global growth. How does India plan to enhance resilience within BRICS according to Modi's address? India plans to enhance resilience within BRICS by establishing frameworks for early warning systems, strengthening supply chains, and promoting sustainable practices through various initiatives outlined during the summit.

Indian professionals on H-1B visas are increasingly looking at the EB-5 immigrant investor route as an alternative way to secure a Green Card. The September 2026 Visa Bulletin shows the gap between the routes. The EB-2 category for India is unavailable for the rest of the fiscal year, while the EB-3 India final action date is January 1, 2014. Click here to check what experts said on why Indians are turning to the $800,000 EB-5 route.

Could AI kill humans? Anthropic CEO says...

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has partially agreed with the notion that AI could "kill humans", but added that if the right path is taken, the chance of something going wrong is very low. Read more here. India beat China to win Junior Women's Asia Cup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has partially agreed with the notion that AI could "kill humans", but added that if the right path is taken, the chance of something going wrong is very low. Read more here. India beat China to win Junior Women's Asia Cup {{/usCountry}}

Read More

India completed a hat-trick of Women's Junior Asia Cup titles on Sunday, beating hosts China 1-0 in a final at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, with Sanika Chandrakant Mane scoring the goal that separated the two sides. Check here to read more.

Internet slams Sydney Sweeney for racy ad

Sydney Sweeney has featured in a new advertisement for sports trading app Novig, and the reaction on social media has been anything but redeeming. Users online, including women in sports, shared their frustration with the sexualised ad. Read the story here.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}