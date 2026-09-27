HT Evening Brief Sept 27: Parvesh Verma's slapgate in Delhi; Ancy Sojan wins silver at Asian Games

Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the top headlines of the day. Grab your evening tea while you snack on the latest news from across India, the world, and the field of sports and entertainment.

Delhi minister Parvesh Verma slaps man filming him

From Parvesh Verma slapgate to Ancy Sojan's silver win, read top news from today. (Agencies)

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A video allegedly showing Delhi deputy chief minister Parvesh Verma slapping a young man during a road inspection in the Tilak Nagar assembly constituency has gone viral on social media, with the opposition AAP targeting the ruling BJP and calling for the minister’s arrest. The man who was allegedly slapped later sought disciplinary action against the minister and claimed that an FIR had been registered in connection with the incident. Read more

Asian Games 2026 Day 9 results: Ancy Sojan wins silver

Ancy Sojan brought a silver medal for India in athletics after finishing second in the women's long jump event. Abhay Singh and Ananat Singh both brought silver medals for India after going down in their respective squash finals at the Asian Games. On the other hand, Tejaswin Shankar came third to clinch bronze in the men's decathlon event. Read more

Vijay govt's U-turn over RTI exemption for law and order department

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Deep Dive What are the details surrounding Parvesh Verma's slap incident during the road inspection? Parvesh Verma, Delhi's deputy chief minister, allegedly slapped a young man filming him at a road inspection in Tilak Nagar. The incident occurred after the man raised concerns about road quality, leading to a viral video that prompted calls for Verma's arrest. Why is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanding action against Parvesh Verma? The AAP is demanding action against Parvesh Verma for allegedly slapping a man who questioned the quality of road construction, viewing it as a sign of political intimidation and a disregard for public accountability. How has Parvesh Verma responded to the allegations of assault made against him? Parvesh Verma defended his actions by claiming he was provoked during the inspection and asserted that the AAP MLA associated with the incident had previously demanded a commission for government work.

{{^usCountry}} Chief minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government on Sunday withdrew a controversial order that had kept the state’s Public (Law and Order) Department outside the scope of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, following objections from allies of the ruling TVK, along with criticism from the opposition DMK. The reversal came soon after the government’s decision sparked a political row. Its alliance partners, including the Congress and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), had strongly opposed the move. Read more ‘Ready to inflict greater damage on US,’ warns Iran {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government on Sunday withdrew a controversial order that had kept the state’s Public (Law and Order) Department outside the scope of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, following objections from allies of the ruling TVK, along with criticism from the opposition DMK. The reversal came soon after the government’s decision sparked a political row. Its alliance partners, including the Congress and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), had strongly opposed the move. Read more ‘Ready to inflict greater damage on US,’ warns Iran {{/usCountry}}

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Iran on Sunday issued a stern warning to the US as the West Asian nation anticipated renewed attack from its western enemy. Iran's army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia reportedly said that the country is ready for confrontation and will inflict greater damage on the US, the state media reported. The Iranian military's statement came after US President Donald Trump reportedly voiced his rejection of a seven-day proposal for reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Read more

Filmmaker flags smoking posters of Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal

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Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has questioned Bollywood’s continued use of smoking as part of a leading man’s on-screen image and on posters, expecially. The director on Sunday shared posters featuring Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, Ranveer Singh in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, with all three actors seen smoking in their respective looks. Read more