HT Evening News Brief Nov 14: Akhilesh Yadav on Congress’s 181-seat demand ahead of UP polls; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes youngest T20 captain

Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country and the world.

'Add one to 180': Akhilesh Yadav on ally Congress's seat demand for UP assembly polls

Akhilesh said the Congress is seeking 181 of the 403 assembly seats ahead of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections due early next year.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Congress is seeking 181 of the 403 assembly seats ahead of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections due early next year, the party’s ally and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday. Yadav said the SP has decided how many seats it will contest and underlined that the goal is to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read more here.

Pakistan minister likely to visit India between Nov 20-22 for SCO dialogue

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Pakistan’s climate minister Musadik Masood Malik is likely to visit India later this month after he was nominated to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) civilizational dialogue in Delhi, Pakistan's foreign ministry said on Saturday. Read more here.

US ties with India, Pakistan different in nature: Antony Blinken at HTLS 2026

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Washington's relations with New Delhi and Islamabad are fundamentally different, former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday, describing India as a “global force.”Speaking at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), Blinken acknowledged India's right to self-defence against terrorist threats while backing diplomatic efforts to prevent regional escalation. Read more here. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, becomes youngest-ever captain in men's T20s {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Washington's relations with New Delhi and Islamabad are fundamentally different, former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday, describing India as a “global force.”Speaking at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), Blinken acknowledged India's right to self-defence against terrorist threats while backing diplomatic efforts to prevent regional escalation. Read more here. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, becomes youngest-ever captain in men's T20s {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old batting sensation, on Saturday became the youngest-ever captain (15 years and 232 days) in men's T20s. He achieved the feat when he walked out to the middle for the toss in Bihar's opening Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Saurashtra at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Read more here.

Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan's Josh co-star Sharad Kapoor to make his Hollywood debut amid viral video

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Actor Sharad Kapoor, remembered for his role in Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Josh (2000), has explained why he left his four pet dogs at an animal shelter after a video of the incident went viral on Friday. Speaking to HT City, Kapoor says he was unable to care for them after suffering a leg injury while playing football in Barcelona. Read more here.