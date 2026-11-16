HT Evening News Brief Nov 16: Terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter, IAF flags cyber espionage, Mirra Andreeva wins WTA

Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country and the world.

IAF chief flags cyber espionage targeting defence sector, says honey-trapping ‘only one aspect’

HT Evening News Brief Nov 16: Terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter, Mirra Andreeva wins WTA (AP/AFP)

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Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Monday warned that espionage targeting India's defence sector goes beyond honey-trapping, with cyber espionage, multi-level marketing schemes and loan sharks posing additional threats. Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit, he said agencies were closely monitoring such activities and taking systematic measures to counter them. Read here.

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Body of one terrorist recovered after encounter in J&K’s Kulgam; search operation underway

The body of one terrorist involved in the attack on a CRPF team has been recovered from the encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Monday. The search operation is underway, with at least two terrorists having been trapped in the area earlier in the day. Security forces had been searching the district for four days following the November 11 attack on a CRPF checkpoint near Mir Bazaar, in which three personnel were injured. Read here

China calls upcoming Trump-Xi-Putin trilateral meeting ‘groundbreaking’

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{{^usCountry}} China on Monday described the upcoming trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin as being of “groundbreaking significance”. The first face-to-face meeting between the three leaders is scheduled for November 19 in China's Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Read here Mirra Andreeva wins WTA Finals, rises to world No. 2 after breakthrough 2026 season {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} China on Monday described the upcoming trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin as being of “groundbreaking significance”. The first face-to-face meeting between the three leaders is scheduled for November 19 in China's Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Read here Mirra Andreeva wins WTA Finals, rises to world No. 2 after breakthrough 2026 season {{/usCountry}}

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Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva capped a breakthrough 2026 season by winning the WTA Finals in her debut appearance, defeating Elina Svitolina 7-5, 6-3 in the final. The 19-year-old, who also won the French Open this year, climbed to a career-high world No. 2 ranking on Monday. Read here.

Teja Sajja gets engaged to US-based fiancée; Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati attend ceremony

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Telugu actor Teja Sajja got engaged to his US-based fiancée at a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on Monday, November 16, in the presence of family, friends and film industry celebrities. Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla attended the ring ceremony at Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills and congratulated the couple. Actors Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja and Nani were also among those present. The couple is set to tie the knot in December. Read here.