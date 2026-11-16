IAF chief flags cyber espionage targeting defence sector, says ‘honey trapping' only one aspect'

"It is not a honey trap thing. It is basically cyber espionage. It is an espionage issue. Nowadays espionage happens through cyber means and through various means and enticing. Honey trap is only one aspect of the overall picture,” the IAF chief said. He was responding to a question on whether our defence industry is also susceptible to 'honey traps' at the ANI National Security Summit.

He noted that agencies are closely monitoring such threats, including those involving multi-level marketing schemes and loan sharks, and that systematic measures are being taken to counter them.

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Monday said the threat of espionage targeting India’s defence sector extends beyond conventional ‘honey-trap’ tactics, with cyber espionage and other forms of deceptive activities posing broader security challenges.

“There are other things. Multi-level marketing is there and loan sharks are there. They're also active. So we are fully aware of this. We are keeping a close eye; there is a systemic effort to control this,” he added.

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The air chief marshal also highlighted the growing threat of insider attacks to air-gapped networks, stressing that while such systems are isolated from external cyber threats, internal vulnerabilities remain a concern.

He said, “Our networks are air-gapped, so people cannot do cyber attack on that. So, insider threat is being generated. We are aware of that.”

He said technical and institutional safeguards are already in place across DRDO laboratories and parts of the private sector, while emphasising the need for greater cybersecurity awareness and strict adherence to prescribed guidelines for safe network usage.

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“Some technical solutions and some institutional solutions are already in place. Even for public sector, DRDO labs, and few are there for private sector...Awareness in using the correct software and whatever advice we are giving, we have an agency which gives advice to private sector people on how to use their network. If they just follow that, I think most of the time we will be safe in this,” he added.