IAF chief flags cyber espionage targeting defence sector, says ‘honey trapping' only one aspect'
Air Chief Marshal Dixit noted that agencies are closely monitoring such threats, including those involving multi-level marketing schemes and loan sharks.
Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Monday said the threat of espionage targeting India’s defence sector extends beyond conventional ‘honey-trap’ tactics, with cyber espionage and other forms of deceptive activities posing broader security challenges.
He noted that agencies are closely monitoring such threats, including those involving multi-level marketing schemes and loan sharks, and that systematic measures are being taken to counter them.
"It is not a honey trap thing. It is basically cyber espionage. It is an espionage issue. Nowadays espionage happens through cyber means and through various means and enticing. Honey trap is only one aspect of the overall picture,” the IAF chief said. He was responding to a question on whether our defence industry is also susceptible to 'honey traps' at the ANI National Security Summit.
“There are other things. Multi-level marketing is there and loan sharks are there. They're also active. So we are fully aware of this. We are keeping a close eye; there is a systemic effort to control this,” he added.
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The air chief marshal also highlighted the growing threat of insider attacks to air-gapped networks, stressing that while such systems are isolated from external cyber threats, internal vulnerabilities remain a concern.
He said, “Our networks are air-gapped, so people cannot do cyber attack on that. So, insider threat is being generated. We are aware of that.”
He said technical and institutional safeguards are already in place across DRDO laboratories and parts of the private sector, while emphasising the need for greater cybersecurity awareness and strict adherence to prescribed guidelines for safe network usage.
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“Some technical solutions and some institutional solutions are already in place. Even for public sector, DRDO labs, and few are there for private sector...Awareness in using the correct software and whatever advice we are giving, we have an agency which gives advice to private sector people on how to use their network. If they just follow that, I think most of the time we will be safe in this,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNidhi Giri
Nidhi Giri is a Senior Content Producer at the Hindustan Times. A Delhi-based journalist with over four years of experience in the news media industry, she specialises in national affairs, geopolitics, and policy shifts. Her expertise spans breaking news coverage, live blogging, and long-form explainers. Prior to joining HT, Nidhi was part of the newsrooms at Asian News International (ANI) and The Daily Jagran where she led newsroom shifts, contributed to planned content, and edited stories. She has led real-time coverage of major national and international events. Highlights of her career include an exclusive interview with Supreme Court Judge Justice N Kotiswar Singh, coverage of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Union Budget, Operation Sindoor, Parliament Sessions, multiple state assembly elections, G20 New Delhi Summit 2023, India AI Summit, US Presidential Elections, and US-Iran conflict. Nidhi is an alumna of Birla Vidya Niketan, Delhi, and holds a BA in English Honours from Bharati College, University of Delhi. She also holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from Indian Institute Of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and an MA in Mass Communication. Outside the newsroom, Nidhi enjoys spending time with her family, exploring new restaurants, and maintaining an active lifestyle through her gym sessions.Read More