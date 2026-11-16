IAF in ‘ok but not simple’ situation to deter China: Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Monday said the air force was in a position to deter Chinese aggression, but acknowledged that the situation remained challenging even as the IAF was closely monitoring its adversaries. Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit. (ANI Photo)

“Our plans are in place. We are inducting new technology. So with that, we are in an okay situation…not simple, but an okay situation to be able to deter this aggression,” the IAF chief said. He was responding to a question about whether the IAF has the technological edge and the numerical strength to deter China at the ANI National Security Summit.

“We are keeping a very close eye and we monitor each and every activity of all our adversaries. We are in a situation which is called 'no peace, no war', and from there, we may shift to some kind of offensive or defensive event. For this, we are very well prepared," he said.

Dixit said it was crucial for the IAF to induct indigenous platforms at a swift pace. “This will give us numbers, and weapon carriage capability at various places,” he said. The IAF currently operates 29 fighter squadrons, compared to a sanctioned 42.5.

After taking charge as IAF chief on October 31, Dixit outlined his vision for the air force’s future using the acronym "VAYU" – V for vigilance and readiness, A for atmanirbharta (self-reliance), Y for yukti (ingenuity) and U for unity of effort.

On Monday, Dixit stressed the need to upgrade legacy equipment to stay battle ready. “Some we have upgraded, some we are in the process of upgrading. The Su-30 upgrade is likely to happen,” he said.

The Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft or MRFA process is also happening, the IAF chief said. “We want that to happen fast to contribute to our squadron strength because this will take time…and our squadron strength will further reduce,” he said.

The IAF could finalise the MRFA contract by the end of the 2026-27 financial year. The contract refers to the proposed purchase of 114 Rafale fighter jets from France at a cost of roughly ₹3.25 lakh crore.

Under the MRFA model being considered, Dassault Aviation and a local partner will manufacture the Rafales in India. France is expected to supply 18 Rafale jets in fly-away condition while the remaining aircraft will be made in India.

Twelve Rafales are expected to be built annually in India under the government-to-government deal.