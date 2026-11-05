HT Evening News Brief Nov 5: Ronaldo retires from international football; Chawri Bazar building collapse kills 2

Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country, the world and the field of sports and entertainment.

Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from international football

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football.

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Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner confirmed his decision through a video shared on social media. Ronaldo led Portugal to Euro 2016 glory and signed off as international football's all-time leading goalscorer and most-capped player, with 146 goals in 234 appearances. Read more here.

Delhi Police informed MCD of illegal construction at Chawri Bazar building months ago, say officials

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The Delhi Police had informed Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials about unauthorised construction at the three-storey building in Chawri Bazar that collapsed on Thursday nearly five months ago, but no action was taken by the civic body, officials aware of the matter said. Read the HT exclusive report here.

Flights diverted across Europe over bomb alerts, 2nd such incident this week

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{{^usCountry}} Airlines reportedly scrambled to divert several passenger flights across Europe because of bomb threats for the second day this week on Thursday. Among the carriers that diverted flights were Wizz Air Holdings Plc and Aer Lingus. The first diversion report came in regarding a passenger Airbus A320 aircraft flying the Dublin-Rome route. Read more here. ‘Boss prepping next phase’: Iran jabs team Trump as Vance blames war for midterms loss {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Airlines reportedly scrambled to divert several passenger flights across Europe because of bomb threats for the second day this week on Thursday. Among the carriers that diverted flights were Wizz Air Holdings Plc and Aer Lingus. The first diversion report came in regarding a passenger Airbus A320 aircraft flying the Dublin-Rome route. Read more here. ‘Boss prepping next phase’: Iran jabs team Trump as Vance blames war for midterms loss {{/usCountry}}

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Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Thursday hit out at JD Vance after the US vice president blamed the war on Iran for the Republican Party's losses in the midterm elections. The Iranian diplomat accused the Donald Trump administration of refusing to accept the consequences of the war. Read more here.

Alia Bhatt shares BTS pics of daughter Raha and Ranbir Kapoor from Ramayana sets

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The most anticipated film of the year, Ramayana, has finally released in theatres today. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Nitesh Tiwari's film is an adaptation of Valmiki's epic and also draws from other sources of the story, including Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas. Ranbir has been receiving positive reviews for his performance in the film. Read here.