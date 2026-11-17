Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country, the world of politics and sports, and entertainment.

PM Modi calls Quad a ‘constructive and trusted’ partnership at Manila Summit

The Quad leaders, PM Modi, US President Donald Trump, Australian and Japanese Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese and Sanae Takaichi, met in Manila on Tuesday. (AP/ Representative Image)

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the Quad as a constructive and trusted partnership, saying the grouping provides solutions for the Indo-Pacific. Modi, US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met in Manila for the first Quad leaders-level meeting of Trump's current presidential term. Read more

Bilkis Bano leaves Gujarat after Supreme Court grants bail to 2 convicts, says uncle

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Bilkis Bano has left Gujarat with her family after the Supreme Court granted bail to two of the 11 men convicted in the 2002 gang rape case, her uncle said. In a statement, Bano said the ruling had brought back fears for her and her family, and vowed to challenge the order. Read more

MS Dhoni retires as IPL player, takes over as Chennai Super Kings mentor

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Deep Dive What did PM Modi say about the Quad partnership at the Manila Summit? Modi called the Quad a “constructive and trusted” partnership and said it aims to provide trusted solutions for the Indo-Pacific. Which countries took part in the Quad leaders’ meeting in Manila? The meeting brought together leaders from India, the United States, Australia and Japan. It was the first Quad leaders-level meeting of Donald Trump’s current presidential term. What areas of cooperation did Quad leaders discuss in Manila? The leaders discussed maritime security, trusted supply chains, emerging technologies and disaster response as areas for strengthening cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.

{{^usCountry}} MS Dhoni has been appointed mentor of Chennai Super Kings, bringing his IPL playing career to a close. Dhoni, who missed IPL 2026 due to fitness concerns, had been associated with CSK since the league's inaugural season in 2008. He led the franchise to five IPL titles and will continue guiding the team off the field. Read more {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MS Dhoni has been appointed mentor of Chennai Super Kings, bringing his IPL playing career to a close. Dhoni, who missed IPL 2026 due to fitness concerns, had been associated with CSK since the league's inaugural season in 2008. He led the franchise to five IPL titles and will continue guiding the team off the field. Read more {{/usCountry}}

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‘Can't stop anyone’: BJP on Amarinder Singh attending Sonia Gandhi's book launch

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Union minister and BJP leader CR Patil said everyone was free to attend events of their choice after former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh attended the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir in Delhi. Another BJP leader described Singh's presence as personal, citing his family's longstanding ties with the Gandhi family. Read more

Sunny Deol's ‘Suryaa’ release postponed amid doctors' objections, certification process

The release of Sunny Deol-starrer Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, earlier scheduled for November 20, has been postponed as the makers await certification. The film has faced objections from medical associations over its portrayal of doctors. The makers said a new release date would be announced after certification. Read more

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