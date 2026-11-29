Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country, the world of politics and sports, and entertainment.

INDIA bloc leaders race against time to stop Stalin, Sule from backing delimitation bill

Chennai: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Keralam Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and other INDIA Bloc leaders during a meeting with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK's) President M. K. Stalin, at his residence, amid an INDIA Bloc meeting to reconsider DMK's support to the Centre's delimitation bill, in Chennai, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_29_2026_000164B) (PTI) more less

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With the DMK’s 22 MPs and NCP(SP)’s Supriya Sule and seven colleagues appearing set to support the delimitation and women’s reservation bill, INDIA bloc leaders launched a last-minute effort to change their stance. Over 36 hours, opposition leaders planned a high-profile delegation to meet MK Stalin in Chennai, with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge leading the push. Read more

Kattabomman, Ettappan and delimitation: Stalin responds to Rahul Gandhi

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DMK chief MK Stalin invoked two figures from Tamil Nadu’s 18th-century history after Rahul Gandhi appealed to him to oppose the delimitation bill. Stalin said his party would prioritise Tamil Nadu’s interests and expressed confidence that history would judge the DMK as “Kattabommans and not Ettappans”. The remarks came a day after the DMK announced its decision to support the bill. Read more

Sheikh Hasina says Bangladesh would face ‘kicks from Pakistani military’ without independence

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Deep Dive What changes would the delimitation bill make to Lok Sabha representation? The proposals seek to increase the Lok Sabha’s strength to a maximum of 850 seats and raise representation in every state and Union territory by 50%. The arrangement would remain in place for 25 years. Why did the DMK decide to support the delimitation bill? MK Stalin said the proposal included the DMK’s demands, including a 50% increase in constituencies based on the 1971 population. The party also sought to protect Tamil Nadu’s existing 7.18% share of Lok Sabha seats and maintain states’ representation proportions based on the 1971 Census. How did INDIA bloc leaders try to change the DMK’s position on the delimitation bill? The bloc planned a delegation led by Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to meet MK Stalin in Chennai, with Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders also involved. Leaders aimed to persuade the DMK to reconsider its support for the bill.

{{^usCountry}} Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina said the country would still be suffering under the Pakistani military had it not gained independence through the sacrifices of freedom fighters. Speaking at a virtual event, she also said she intended to return to Bangladesh in December and surrender before a court. Hasina has been living in India since fleeing the country in August 2024. Read more Ramayana puts Nitesh Tiwari in top two spots of Indian box office {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina said the country would still be suffering under the Pakistani military had it not gained independence through the sacrifices of freedom fighters. Speaking at a virtual event, she also said she intended to return to Bangladesh in December and surrender before a court. Hasina has been living in India since fleeing the country in August 2024. Read more Ramayana puts Nitesh Tiwari in top two spots of Indian box office {{/usCountry}}

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Nitesh Tiwari has secured the top two spots among the highest-grossing Indian films, with Ramayana: Part 1 surpassing Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film has earned ₹1,814 crore worldwide in 24 days, just ahead of Dhurandhar 2’s lifetime collection of ₹1,813 crore. Tiwari’s Dangal, with ₹2,070 crore, remains the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Read more

Dhruv Jurel's 88 gives India a fighting chance against New Zealand

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Dhruv Jurel scored a valiant 88 in the first innings of the Christchurch Test after India slipped to 117/7, still 239 runs behind New Zealand. The batter built a crucial partnership with the tail, with India's last three wickets adding 129 runs to take the total to 246. His latest knock also strengthened his case for a place in the playing XI alongside Rishabh Pant. Read more