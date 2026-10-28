HT Evening News Brief October 28: Netanyahu leads in Israel elections; India claims 22 killed in West Asia war since February

Good evening. In today's top stories, Benjamin Netanyahu’s camp leads with 53 seats in Israel’s latest election count, while India confirms 22 nationals killed in the West Asia conflict since February. In Delhi, officials defend a controversial online liquor booking app, tennis player Stan Wawrinka reflects on a career of beating the best, and the first reactions to Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana praise its epic scale but offer a mixed verdict on its music.

Israel election results: Netanyahu leading with 54 seats, Eisenkot at 49

Supporters of Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, react after exit polls were announced at the Likud party headquarters in Jerusalem, Israel, on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. (Amnon Gutman/Bloomberg)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With 85.6% of votes counted across 93% of polling stations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc has fallen to 53 seats. The Eisenkot-led bloc has 48 seats and the Arab parties have 19, bringing the combined opposition to 67 seats, Ynet reported. Netanyahu’s bloc remains eight seats short of the 61 needed for a parliamentary majority. Read here

India says 22 nationals killed in West Asia conflict since February

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

India has lost 22 of its nationals, including 14 seafarers, in the ongoing war in West Asia in the last eight months, ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Wednesday. “We are deeply concerned with the ongoing conflict in West Asia. So far, we have lost 22 Indian nationals in the conflict, which includes 14 seafarers,” Jaiswal said. He added that the government was in close contact with the Indian community in the region to ensure their safety and well-being amid the continuing hostilities. Read more.

‘Previous Delhi govt gave nod’: Officials defend online liquor booking app amid row

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive How many seats does Netanyahu’s bloc have in the latest Israel election count? With 85.6% of votes counted, Netanyahu’s bloc had 53 seats. The Eisenkot-led bloc had 48 seats, while Arab parties held 19. Can Netanyahu’s bloc form a majority with its current seat count? No. Netanyahu’s bloc is eight seats short of the 61 needed for a parliamentary majority, while the combined opposition has 67 seats. How many Indians have been killed in the West Asia conflict, and how many were seafarers? India said 22 nationals had been killed in the conflict since February. Fourteen of them were seafarers.

{{^usCountry}} The online liquor booking app launched by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) was approved by the previous Delhi government in 2024 to ensure transparency and prevent brand pushing in retail sales, the corporation said on Wednesday. Defending the rollout of the app, a senior DSIIDC officer said it was introduced to promote transparency and digital governance. Read more. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The online liquor booking app launched by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) was approved by the previous Delhi government in 2024 to ensure transparency and prevent brand pushing in retail sales, the corporation said on Wednesday. Defending the rollout of the app, a senior DSIIDC officer said it was introduced to promote transparency and digital governance. Read more. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Tennis star Stan Wawrinka retires

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Wawrinka, who won 11 consecutive title matches between 2014 and 2016, was arguably the second-best player on tour. Only Djokovic, with six majors, won more Slams than Wawrinka’s three. Wawrinka also won more than Murray, who claimed two majors during that period, and Nadal, who won one. Federer did not win a major in those years, his previous triumph having come at Wimbledon in 2012. Read more.

Ramayana first reactions: Viewers compare Ranbir Kapoor-Yash's film to Lord of the Rings

The much-awaited film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and several other actors, had its premiere in Los Angeles on October 27. Following the grand premiere, the first reactions to Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic have started pouring in. While viewers have praised its scale, visuals and performances, with comparisons being made to The Lord of the Rings. However, some have not been impressed by the film's music. Read more.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}