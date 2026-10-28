Ramayana first reactions: Viewers compare Ranbir Kapoor-Yash's film to Lord of the Rings, music receives mixed response

The much-awaited film Ramayana , starring Ranbir Kapoor , Yash, Sai Pallavi and several other actors, had its premiere in Los Angeles on October 27. Following the grand premiere, the first reactions to Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic have started pouring in. While viewers have praised its scale, visuals and performances, with comparisons being made to The Lord of the Rings. However, some have not been impressed by the film's music.

'Even Lord Of The Rings doesn't compare'

A content creator shared his review after watching the film at the Los Angeles premiere. He compared it to The Lord of the Rings and described it as a cinematic experience unlike anything he had seen before. He said, "There is nothing like Ramayana in the cinematic universe. I haven't felt like this since the very first Lord Of the Rings movie came out. This movie is very grand and very epic. The character of Rama, that character is just wow. The cliffhanger in the end...I mean when that movie ended I shouted 'no' because there is a second part of this film as well. The closest thing to this film is Lord Of The Rings and even that doesn't compare. It is a hefty 3-hour movie. I can't believe what I just watched."