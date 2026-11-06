HT Exclusive: Contractors ignored workers’ warnings about weak structure, says FIR on Chawri Bazar collapse

The contractors overseeing construction of the building that collapsed in Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazar on Thursday, killing at least two people, allegedly ignored warnings from workers about the poor quality of construction material and the structure’s inability to support another concrete slab, according to the first information report (FIR) registered in the incident.

NDRF rescue team at the building collapsed spot at Seesh Mahal area in Chawri Bazar, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photos)

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In his statement to the police, complainant Firoz, a 37-year-old construction worker from Bihar who lives in Mandawali and survived the collapse, alleged that the contractors were repeatedly alerted about the structural concerns but insisted that the work continue, saying that making the changes would increase construction costs.

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"We had informed the contractors that the lintel had not dried up and we cannot put another one.... to support the lintel, more cement and wood is required... but they asked us to continue saying that the cost would increase" Firoz said in the FIR read out to HT.

What the complainant alleged in the FIR

Deep Dive What warnings did workers give contractors before the Chawri Bazar building collapsed? Worker Firoz told police that workers warned the contractors that the lintel had not dried and could not support another slab. They also raised concerns about the construction material and said more cement and support were needed, but the work allegedly continued. How did the Chawri Bazar building collapse, and how many people were affected? The third-floor lintel reportedly gave way during concrete work around 9.30am, followed by the remaining floors within 15 to 20 minutes. Two workers died and two others were injured. Who was arrested after the Chawri Bazar collapse, and what are police investigating? Delhi Police arrested contractors Siraj, Tajuddin and Furkan. The investigation is examining the construction activity and circumstances of the collapse; the FIR names Tajuddin and Furkan and includes charges related to culpable homicide and negligent building work.

The FIR names Tajuddin and Furkan as accused and invokes sections 105 (culpable homicidenot amounting to murder), 290, 125(a) (negligent act wirth respect to building)and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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{{^usCountry}} According to Firoz’s statement, he and other workers had been engaged by the contractors to carry out construction work on a plot measuring around 70 square yards. The building was being constructed in stages, and three concrete slabs (lanterns) had already been laid, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Firoz’s statement, he and other workers had been engaged by the contractors to carry out construction work on a plot measuring around 70 square yards. The building was being constructed in stages, and three concrete slabs (lanterns) had already been laid, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Firoz, in the document said, that the workers were concerned about the quality of the construction and the amount of cement being used. He alleged that the existing slab was not sufficiently strong to bear the weight of another slab and that additional cement and construction material were required to provide adequate support.

However, instead of addressing their concerns, the contractors allegedly asked them to continue working.

The worker also told police that they had attempted to bring the matter to the owners’ attention. "However, they said that the contractors were handling the construction work so we should tell them" he said in the FIR adding that nobody paid heed to their warnings.

3 arrested in connection with building collapse

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Around 9.30am on Thursday, Firoz and the other workers were carrying out construction work when the building suddenly collapsed, according to his statement.

The collapse trapped two of his fellow workers under the debris, while Firoz was at the rear portion of the building when the structure came crashing down. The incident left him among the survivors of the collapse.

In the early hours of Friday, Delhi Police arrested three contractors in connection with the Chawri Bazar building collapse case, officials aware of the matter said on Friday.

Police said the three men were arrested from Sirohi village in Faridabad’s Dauj tehsil.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh identified the accused as Siraj, Tajuddin and Furkan, all residents of the Ajmeri Gate area. Their full names were not immediately available.

Building collapsed in two stages

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The arrests come amid questions over how construction continued at the site despite the building allegedly having no sanctioned plan and Delhi Police having alerted the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) about construction activity in the area nearly five months before the collapse.

The building, a ground-plus-three-floor structure in Gali Sitara near Chawri Bazar Metro station, collapsed in two stages around 9.30am on Thursday. The lintel of the third floor reportedly gave way while concrete work was underway, followed by the collapse of the remaining floors within 15 to 20 minutes. Two workers, Kishori, 40, and Sanjeet, 45, died, while two others sustained injuries.

MCD inaction flagged

The collapse also exposed serious enforcement lapses. In a letter dated June 15, the station house officer of Hauz Qazi police station had alerted the deputy commissioner of MCD’s City SP Zone about new residential construction spread over around 70 square yards at property number 4547-48 in Wali Sheesh Mahal, Ajmeri Gate, and sought action.

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MCD acknowledged receiving the communication but said its subsequent inspection found the owner undertaking repair work that its maintenance department had advised in April. In its inquiry, the civic body alleged that the owner used the repair advisory as a cover to clandestinely undertake fresh construction on the second and third floors without the requisite permissions.

The MCD inquiry report also flagged the property's tax declarations, alleging that excess floor coverage had been declared with the mala fide intention of misleading the authorities and claiming protection under laws applicable to older structures.

The rescue operation on Thursday was hampered by the extremely narrow lanes of the walled city, which prevented heavy machinery from reaching the site. Fire personnel and other rescue teams had to rely largely on manual debris removal. Residents of neighbouring buildings were evacuated after police warned that one adjoining structure was in a precarious condition.

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Chief minister Rekha Gupta ordered the immediate suspension of the junior engineer and assistant engineer concerned, a detailed inquiry and an FIR against the contractor. She also directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured and provide ex-gratia assistance to the victims' families.

Police are continuing their investigation into the construction activity and the circumstances leading to the collapse.