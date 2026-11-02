HT Morning Brief Nov 2: Delhi AQI crosses 300 mark; Andhra, Odisha prepare for Cyclone Murasu | Top news

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Delhi's AQI crosses 300 for first time this season, more smog expected in coming days

People run amid low visibility near India Gate, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. (PTI Photo)

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Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the “very poor” category for the first time this season on Monday, with a thick haze enveloping the national capital as pollution levels rose sharply after last week’s brief respite brought by rain. The air quality index (AQI) stood at 307 at 7.05 am on Monday. The city had recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 261 (poor) on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4 pm bulletin, marking a sharp deterioration from 117 (moderate) a day earlier. Read more here.

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu on alert as cyclone ‘Murasu’ looms

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Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday directed officials to remain fully prepared for relief and rescue operations as Cyclone Murasu threat loomed over the state, while Tamil Nadu directed district collectors to remain on high alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three days and Odisha stepped up preparedness in its southern region. Know more here.

After bringing Mahadev app's kingpin from Oman, agencies step up push to extradite co-founder from Dubai

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Deep Dive What was Delhi’s AQI when it entered the very poor category? Delhi’s AQI reached 307 at 7.05 am on Monday, crossing into the “very poor” category for the first time this season. The previous day, its 24-hour average AQI was 261. Why is Delhi’s air pollution expected to worsen in the coming days? Unfavourable weather and calm winds are expected to keep pollutants in the atmosphere longer. The article also notes that Diwali firecrackers typically add to pollution levels. Which states are preparing for heavy rain as Cyclone Murasu approaches? Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha have stepped up preparations. Tamil Nadu issued a high alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three days, while Andhra Pradesh prepared for relief and rescue operations.

{{^usCountry}} Indian probe agencies are aggressively pursuing with UAE authorities the extradition of Mahadev online betting app co-founder Ravi Uppal, from Dubai, after successfully bringing back the mastermind, Sourabh Chandrakar, from Oman on Sunday, officials said. A resident of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, he is among the 116 accused people named by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that is probing the ₹6,000 crore racket. Know more here. 'Mayday, Mayday!': Final cockpit audio emerges after Learjet crash kills 9 in Florida {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Indian probe agencies are aggressively pursuing with UAE authorities the extradition of Mahadev online betting app co-founder Ravi Uppal, from Dubai, after successfully bringing back the mastermind, Sourabh Chandrakar, from Oman on Sunday, officials said. A resident of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, he is among the 116 accused people named by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that is probing the ₹6,000 crore racket. Know more here. 'Mayday, Mayday!': Final cockpit audio emerges after Learjet crash kills 9 in Florida {{/usCountry}}

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A private Learjet 60 carrying nine people crashed in the West Palm Beach area of Florida on Sunday while flying from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that all nine people on board were killed. The aircraft, registered as N722BD, plunged toward a residential neighborhood near a mobile home park before exploding on impact. Read more here.

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Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest champion in F1 history at age 20

After crossing the finish line of the Mexico City Grand Prix behind race winner Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, F1 history-maker Kimi Antonelli placed his hands on the steering wheel and his voice cracked as he said, “We did it, we did it.” Although the 20-year-old Mercedes driver finished third in the Mexican capital on Sunday, he became the youngest champion in the history of Formula 1. Read more.