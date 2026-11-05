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HT morning brief November 5: Indian-American voters' role in Democrats midterm sweep; Kartik Aaryan turns producer

Today’s big headlines in 5 minutes: Your quick brief on national and global events, entertainment and sports.

Published on: Nov 5, 2026, 08:51:01 IST
By HT News Desk
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Good morning, readers! Catch up on the top headlines you need to know today, from India and world news to sports and entertainment.

84/100: Democrats sweep districts with high concentration of Indian-American voters in midterms

The Democratic Party dominated congressional districts with large Indian-American populations in Tuesday’s midterm elections, an HT analysis of election data found.
The Democratic Party dominated congressional districts with large Indian-American populations in Tuesday’s midterm elections, an HT analysis of election data found.

The Democratic Party dominated congressional districts with large Indian-American populations in Tuesday’s midterm elections, winning 84 of the 100 seats with the largest concentrations of the community, an HT analysis of election data found. In addition to retaining many of these traditionally Democratic seats, the party wrested six from Republicans, whose tally fell to 15. Indian-American politician Amish Shah, whose race in Arizona’s 1st district has not yet been called, is leading in a Republican-held seat and could add to the Democratic tally. Read more here

Inspector transferred again after ACP's suspension following protest outside Delhi police HQ

A day after assistant commissioner of police Manasvi Vashisht was suspended after he staged a protest against the Delhi Police, the authorities on Wednesday transferred Inspector Arun Kumar, who had been moved along with the ACP following the face-off with lawyers. Read more here

All 11 persons missing in Telangana tank, including 10 SDRF members, rescued

Deep Dive

How many congressional districts with large Indian-American populations did Democrats win in the midterms?

Democrats won 84 of the 100 House districts with the largest Indian-American populations, according to an HT analysis. They also flipped six seats from Republicans.

Why did Indian-American voters matter in the US midterm elections?

Indian-Americans were not a majority in any of the 100 districts analysed, but their votes could be important in close races. About 2.6 million Indian-Americans were eligible to vote nationwide.

Which party did Indian-American voters prefer in the midterms?

A Carnegie Endowment–YouGov survey found that 62% of Indian-American citizens planned to vote for Democratic House candidates, compared with 19% for Republicans. In Senate races, the figures were 63% and 21%, respectively.
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The first thing Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru did after returning home from the Asian Games with two medals was take some time off. Not much, just a couple of days. While that may not seem like much, given Ganesh’s gruelling practice schedule, 48 hours was enough breathing room. Read more here

Kartik Aaryan turns producer with Kabir Khan's next titled Ladaku; Birla Studios announces release date

The National Award-winning team of Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan have reunited for their next film, which now has a title and a release date. The film, called Ladaku, is being described by the makers as ‘a heart-tugging, inspiring film’ and also marks the beginning of Kartik's journey as a producer. Read more here

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/HT morning brief November 5: Indian-American voters' role in Democrats midterm sweep; Kartik Aaryan turns producer
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