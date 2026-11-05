HT morning brief November 5: Indian-American voters' role in Democrats midterm sweep; Kartik Aaryan turns producer

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84/100: Democrats sweep districts with high concentration of Indian-American voters in midterms

The Democratic Party dominated congressional districts with large Indian-American populations in Tuesday’s midterm elections, an HT analysis of election data found.

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The Democratic Party dominated congressional districts with large Indian-American populations in Tuesday’s midterm elections, winning 84 of the 100 seats with the largest concentrations of the community, an HT analysis of election data found. In addition to retaining many of these traditionally Democratic seats, the party wrested six from Republicans, whose tally fell to 15. Indian-American politician Amish Shah, whose race in Arizona’s 1st district has not yet been called, is leading in a Republican-held seat and could add to the Democratic tally. Read more here

Inspector transferred again after ACP's suspension following protest outside Delhi police HQ

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A day after assistant commissioner of police Manasvi Vashisht was suspended after he staged a protest against the Delhi Police, the authorities on Wednesday transferred Inspector Arun Kumar, who had been moved along with the ACP following the face-off with lawyers. Read more here

All 11 persons missing in Telangana tank, including 10 SDRF members, rescued

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Deep Dive How many congressional districts with large Indian-American populations did Democrats win in the midterms? Democrats won 84 of the 100 House districts with the largest Indian-American populations, according to an HT analysis. They also flipped six seats from Republicans. Why did Indian-American voters matter in the US midterm elections? Indian-Americans were not a majority in any of the 100 districts analysed, but their votes could be important in close races. About 2.6 million Indian-Americans were eligible to vote nationwide. Which party did Indian-American voters prefer in the midterms? A Carnegie Endowment–YouGov survey found that 62% of Indian-American citizens planned to vote for Democratic House candidates, compared with 19% for Republicans. In Senate races, the figures were 63% and 21%, respectively.

{{^usCountry}} All 11 people, including members of the Telangana State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the fire services department, and a local resident, who went missing after their boats capsized in the turbulent floodwaters of the Bethupalli tank in Sathupalli mandal of Khammam district on Wednesday night, were rescued by Thursday morning, officials said. Read more here Two medals, lessons from defeat and a bigger goal: Archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam sets sights on LA 2028 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All 11 people, including members of the Telangana State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the fire services department, and a local resident, who went missing after their boats capsized in the turbulent floodwaters of the Bethupalli tank in Sathupalli mandal of Khammam district on Wednesday night, were rescued by Thursday morning, officials said. Read more here Two medals, lessons from defeat and a bigger goal: Archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam sets sights on LA 2028 {{/usCountry}}

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The first thing Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru did after returning home from the Asian Games with two medals was take some time off. Not much, just a couple of days. While that may not seem like much, given Ganesh’s gruelling practice schedule, 48 hours was enough breathing room. Read more here

Kartik Aaryan turns producer with Kabir Khan's next titled Ladaku; Birla Studios announces release date

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The National Award-winning team of Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan have reunited for their next film, which now has a title and a release date. The film, called Ladaku, is being described by the makers as ‘a heart-tugging, inspiring film’ and also marks the beginning of Kartik's journey as a producer. Read more here