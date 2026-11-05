Inspector transferred again after ACP's suspension following protest outside Delhi police HQ

The IFSO department, under the Special Cell, deals with cases of cybercrime, fraud, and online threats.

Kumar, who was recently transferred from the post of Station House Officer (SHO) of Shahdara police station to the security unit, has now been transferred to Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Branch.

A day after assistant commissioner of police Manasvi Vashisht was suspended after he staged a protest against the Delhi Police, the authorities on Wednesday transferred Inspector Arun Kumar, who had been moved along with the ACP following the face-off with lawyers.

"They should be relieved at once with the direction to join their new assignments and report compliance to this Hdqrs. After relieving the above officers, their ACRs must be recorded/reviewed on the same/next day. DCP concerned should ensure compliance," an order from the office of the Delhi Police Commissioner, dated Wednesday, where Kumar's transfer is mentioned, states

The protest On Monday, over 100 Delhi Police personnel gathered outside the Police Headquarters in the capital to raise concerns over the transfer of ACP Vashisht and Shahdara SHO Kumar.

The police personnel wanted to meet Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar to present their version of the October 23 incident at Shahdara Police Station. They demanded that two officials be reinstated to their previous postings

Delhi Police had on October 28 transferred Vashisht, who was posted as the sub-divisional police officer in Gandhi Nagar, to the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC). Inspector Kumar, the then SHO of Shahdara police station, was transferred to the security unit.

The transfers were made following demands by lawyers to take action against the police officers allegedly responsible for the assault on Bansal and the subsequent confrontation at the police station.

All this was triggered on October 23, when an advocate, identified as Lalit Bansal, allegedly sustained a serious head injury during a scuffle inside Shahdara police station. It was followed by a confrontation between lawyers and police personnel at the police station, prompting district court lawyers to launch an indefinite strike.