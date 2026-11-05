Kartik Aaryan turns producer with Kabir Khan's next titled Ladaku; Birla Studios announces release date
Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan are reuniting after Chandu Champion, the sports drama that earned the actor his first National Award.
The National Award-winning team of Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan have reunited for their next film, which now has a title and a release date. The film, called Ladaku, is being described by the makers as ‘a heart-tugging, inspiring film’ and also marks the beginning of Kartik's journey as a producer.
Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan reunite for Ladaku
On Wednesday, Birla Studios announced the worldwide theatrical release date of Ladaku as June 18, 2027. The film is produced by Birla Studios and Kabir Khan Entertainment, further marking the debut of Kartik Aaryan as a producer with Dopamine Studios. Ladaku narrates an extraordinary real-life story of ambition, grit and hope, the makers said. The press note from the makers said that the film is a family entertainer.
Other details about the film's story, support cast, and crew are under wraps for now.
Kartik and Kabir Khan's previous collaboration
The actor and filmmaker famously first came together for the 2024 sports drama, Chandu Champion. The film, inspired by the life of India's first Paralympic medalist, Murlikant Petkar, was not a commercial success, but was hailed by critics, many of whom called it Kartik's finest performance. It emerged as a fan favourite upon its release on streaming later. In theatres, however, it did a moderate business of around ₹88 crore on a ₹80-crore budget.
The film did win Kartik his first National Film Award for Best Actor. The actor shared the award at the 72nd National Awards with Malayalam screen legend Mammootty, who was honoured for his performance in Bramayugam.
Kartik Aaryan's other upcoming project
Kartik Aaryan is currently with his upcoming film Captain India. Directed by Shimit Amin, best known for helming Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India and Nana Patekar's Ab Tak Chhappan, the film is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Baweja Studios alongside Dopamine Studios. SB Films will be handling the production. The film is slated to release in 2027 as well, making it a busy year for Kartik.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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