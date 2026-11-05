Kartik Aaryan turns producer with Kabir Khan's next titled Ladaku; Birla Studios announces release date

The National Award-winning team of Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan have reunited for their next film, which now has a title and a release date. The film, called Ladaku, is being described by the makers as ‘a heart-tugging, inspiring film’ and also marks the beginning of Kartik's journey as a producer. Kartik Aaryan will star in and co-produce Kabir Khan's Ladaku.

Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan reunite for Ladaku On Wednesday, Birla Studios announced the worldwide theatrical release date of Ladaku as June 18, 2027. The film is produced by Birla Studios and Kabir Khan Entertainment, further marking the debut of Kartik Aaryan as a producer with Dopamine Studios. Ladaku narrates an extraordinary real-life story of ambition, grit and hope, the makers said. The press note from the makers said that the film is a family entertainer.

Other details about the film's story, support cast, and crew are under wraps for now.

Kartik and Kabir Khan's previous collaboration The actor and filmmaker famously first came together for the 2024 sports drama, Chandu Champion. The film, inspired by the life of India's first Paralympic medalist, Murlikant Petkar, was not a commercial success, but was hailed by critics, many of whom called it Kartik's finest performance. It emerged as a fan favourite upon its release on streaming later. In theatres, however, it did a moderate business of around ₹88 crore on a ₹80-crore budget.

The film did win Kartik his first National Film Award for Best Actor. The actor shared the award at the 72nd National Awards with Malayalam screen legend Mammootty, who was honoured for his performance in Bramayugam.