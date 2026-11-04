11 SDRF, fire services personnel missing after rescue boats capsize in Telangana floodwaters

Eleven personnel from the Telangana State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Fire Services Department went missing on Wednesday after two rescue boats capsized in the overflowing Bethupalli tank in Khammam district while they were attempting to rescue fishermen trapped in floodwaters, officials said. Two rescue boats capsized in Telangana tank, 11 SDRF, fire personnel missing. (HT/Representative image)

The incident took place in Sathupalli mandal after five fishermen who had ventured into the tank to set up fishing nets got caught in a strong current and were unable to return to safety. The tank was overflowing following heavy rainfall.

According to a statement from the office of state revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, three fire services personnel initially entered the flooded tank in a boat to rescue the fishermen. Their boat developed a technical snag, leaving them stranded in the water.

A larger rescue operation was subsequently launched, involving six SDRF personnel from Kothagudem, four additional Fire Services personnel and two local guides. The team set out in two boats to rescue both the stranded firefighters and the fishermen.

The teams managed to bring back the three fire services personnel whose boat had developed a technical problem. While proceeding towards the fishermen, both rescue boats capsized in the turbulent waters, leaving 11 personnel missing, the statement said.

NDRF teams called in, drones to be used in rescue operation Khammam district collector Divakar T S and Sathupalli MLA Matta Ragamayi rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and joined officials in coordinating the rescue efforts.

Additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel from Bhadrachalam were requisitioned to strengthen the search and rescue operation. Teams were deployed with boats to search for the missing personnel and reach people stranded in the tank.

Officials were also making arrangements to use drones to drop life jackets to those caught in the floodwaters. Preliminary information indicated that all five fishermen trapped in the tank were safe. Efforts were continuing to trace the 11 missing rescue personnel.

Revanth Reddy directs officials to intensify rescue efforts Chief minister A Revanth Reddy enquired about the incident and directed the Khammam district collector to take all necessary measures to ensure the safe recovery of the missing SDRF and Fire Services personnel.

He also instructed chief secretary Sanjay Jaju to continuously monitor the situation and review the progress of the rescue operations.

Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy expressed concern over the incident and directed officials to expedite the search operation. He also stressed the need to ensure the availability of all necessary rescue equipment and boats.

Srinivasa Reddy said he was in constant touch with the district collector and was reviewing the rescue efforts. He announced that he would visit the site on Thursday morning to assess the situation and oversee the operation.