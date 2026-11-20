Good morning, readers. Here is a look at the key developments from India and around the world, including sports and entertainment.

Cyclone Akvan’s landfall process begins

(L) Cyclone Akvan began making landfall near Odisha's Gopalpur coast on Friday morning. (R) US President Donald Trump has indicated that he is not planning to take an immediate decision on launching fresh large-scale strikes against Iran. (PTI/AP)

Cyclone Akvan began making landfall near Odisha's Gopalpur coast on Friday morning as the state government evacuated around three lakh people, including more than 4,000 pregnant women, from vulnerable areas to safer locations. The landfall is expected to be completed between 10 am and 11 am, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Director Manorama Mohanty said. Follow live updates related to the cyclonic storm here.

Naseem Durrani, linked to Dawood’s D-Company, killed in encounter

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The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), in coordination with the Delhi Crime Branch, killed Naseem Durrani, a wanted criminal carrying a reward of ₹50,000, in an encounter in the Sikandrabad police station area of Bulandshahr, police said on Friday. Durrani, who was from Ghaziabad, was wanted in two murder cases in Delhi and was allegedly associated with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company. Police said he had over 25 cases against him, including murder, attempted murder and robbery. Read the full story here.

Trump puts fresh Iran strikes on hold

Deep Dive Where and when was Cyclone Akvan expected to make landfall? The storm was forecast to cross the coast between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha, near Gopalpur. The landfall process began near Gopalpur on Friday morning and was expected to finish between 10 am and 11 am. How many people were evacuated in Odisha ahead of Cyclone Akvan? Odisha had evacuated nearly 300,000 people from vulnerable areas, including more than 4,000 pregnant women. They were moved to safer locations and relief camps. What precautions were advised as Cyclone Akvan approached? Residents in vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas were urged to follow official advisories, while fishermen were told not to venture into the sea. Authorities also issued rain alerts and prepared rescue teams and cyclone shelters.

US President Donald Trump has indicated that he is not planning to take an immediate decision on launching fresh large-scale strikes against Iran, suggesting that the matter could be discussed after the start of next year. Asked by news agency Reuters in an interview about the possibility of new strikes, Trump said: “Well, I’ll talk to you about it after the beginning of the year.” He added, “We’ve got time.” Read more details here.

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Saif Ali Khan gets death threat

{{^usCountry}} Actor Saif Ali Khan has received a death threat, making him the latest prominent figure from Hindi cinema to face such a threat, Mumbai Police confirmed on Thursday. The threat was allegedly issued in the name of Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the murder of politician Baba Siddique. Police are investigating the matter. Read the full story here. Glenn Phillips’s historic achievement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Saif Ali Khan has received a death threat, making him the latest prominent figure from Hindi cinema to face such a threat, Mumbai Police confirmed on Thursday. The threat was allegedly issued in the name of Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the murder of politician Baba Siddique. Police are investigating the matter. Read the full story here. Glenn Phillips’s historic achievement {{/usCountry}}

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New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips made history on Friday by becoming the first batter to score a century in T20Is, Tests and ODIs against India within the same calendar year. He reached the milestone on Day 2 of the Wellington Test after crossing the 100-run mark. Shane Watson and Shai Hope have also scored centuries against India in all three formats, but neither managed to do so within a single calendar year. Read the full story here.