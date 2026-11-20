The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), in a joint operation with the Delhi Crime Branch, shot dead a wanted gangster carrying a reward of ₹50,000 in an encounter in Bulandshahr's Sikandrabad police station area, police officials said on Friday. Naseem Durrani was allegedly associated with Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company and was wanted by Delhi Police in connection with the double murder case.

The deceased, identified as Naseem Durrani, a Ghaziabad resident, was wanted in two murder cases in Delhi and allegedly had links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company. More than 25 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and robbery, were registered against him, police said.

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Naseem Durrani encountered Additional SP of the Noida STF, Rajkumar Mishra, said the task force received information through an informer that Durrani was hiding in the area and planning to flee.

"When the STF team surrounded him, he opened fire at the police personnel in an attempt to escape. The police retaliated, and he sustained bullet injuries," Mishra said.

Durrani was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The operation involved personnel from the UP STF and Delhi Crime Branch.

According to police inputs, Durrani had also been in contact with underworld operative Chhota Shakeel. He was allegedly assigned a contract by Shakeel in 2016-17 to eliminate gangster Chhota Rajan, who was lodged in Tihar jail at the time.

He was also accused of conspiring to assassinate Pakistan-born author and commentator Tarek Fatah, police sources said.

Durrani was allegedly involved in the murder of Sameer, who was shot dead on November 16 in Delhi's Sonia Vihar area under Khajuri Khas police station limits. The murder took place outside the office of Delhi minister Kapil Mishra.

Following the incident, the accused fled the spot. Delhi Police examined CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the area, while crime and forensic science laboratory (FSL) teams collected evidence from the crime scene. During the investigation, Durrani emerged as the prime accused, officials said. He was also wanted in another murder case in Delhi.