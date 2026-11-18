Good morning, readers. Here is a look at the key developments from India and around the world, including sports and entertainment. A fresh encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

Lateef Bhat, last active local local commander in South Valley, trapped by forces A fresh encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, with most-wanted terrorist Lateef Bhat, who had escaped the cordon after his aide was killed earlier this week, now trapped, officials said. Bhat is believed to be the last active local terrorist commander in South Kashmir. Read more here.

HT exclusive | CJI Surya Kant pulls two cases from judge over PIL roster Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, in consultation with the four most senior judges of the Supreme Court, has shifted at least two matters away from a bench headed by justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah over its decision to expand individual disputes into nationwide public interest litigations (PILs), according to people aware of the matter. Read more here.

Nvidia board has no plans to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, chairman says Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones said on Tuesday that the board has no plans to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, despite the former chief executive expressing willingness to return if asked. Huang stepped down last week following revelations about extramarital relationships, including an alleged affair with a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. Read more here.

The roar at Chepauk, the No.7 jersey and 18 years of memories: What MS Dhoni leaves behind at Chennai Super Kings On the morning of November 17, the discussion around MS Dhoni was still about whether Chennai Super Kings would retain his ₹4 crore contract or use the money at the auction. By afternoon, those conversations had become secondary. CSK announced that Dhoni would take over as team mentor, closing his playing career in the IPL. He will remain with CSK, but no longer as a player. Read more here.