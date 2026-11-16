HT morning news brief Nov 16: Modi to land in Manila for Asean; Cyclone ‘Akvan’ likely to form today
Here is a look at the key developments from India and around the world, including politics, sports and entertainment.
Good morning, readers. Catch the key developments making headlines across India and the world, along with the latest in sports and entertainment.
Asean ties at heart of India's Act East Policy: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India's relationship with Asean members was at the heart of the country's "Act East Policy". "Our ties, rooted in centuries of civilizational exchanges, have grown into a dynamic partnership spanning trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations," the PM said in his departure statement before heading to Manila for the 23rd Asean-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit on November 17. Check the full story here.
IMD warns of another cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal
A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by the evening of November 16 and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by November 17. The weather system is expected to move north-northwestwards as it gains strength over the central parts of the south and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal. Track live updates here.
'Still in state of war': Iran
Deep Dive
A third US aircraft carrier strike group, led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt, reached West Asia on Sunday as part of efforts to enforce a blockade of Iranian ports, according to a report. Meanwhile, Iran said that Tehran was still in a 'state of war'. Check the full story here.
India's ODI World Cup 2027 questions
India's 3-1 ODI series victory over New Zealand offered encouragement for the bowling attack, but the batting numbers revealed a vulnerability that the team management cannot overlook ahead of the ODI World Cup 2027. Read the full story here.
Santosh Davakhar on 'anxiety' after Oscar selection
For director Santosh Davakhar, having Gondhal chosen as India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards was a moment he had hoped for. The Oscar selection was a moment of celebration for the team, but it also brought a series of responsibilities. Santosh recalled how the constant calls about technical requirements, submissions and other formalities made the days following the announcement overwhelming. Read more.
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Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More