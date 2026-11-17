Good morning, readers. Here is a look at the key developments from India and around the world, including sports and entertainment.

Gangster Goldy Dhillon issues death threats

Cyclone Akvan likely to turn 'severe' today; Gangster Goldy Dhillon issues death threats (Photos Credit: AFP (L); ANI (R))

Days after the Delhi Police foiled a suspected attack on actor Amitabh Bachchan with the arrests of two people, gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon has threatened to kill the actor and his son Abhishek Bachchan. In a Facebook post, Dhillon said the two arrests by Delhi police had not derailed plans. Read more.

Cyclone Akvan likely to turn 'severe' today, landfall expected on November 20

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The deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm 'Akvan', the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday evening. According to the weather department, Cyclone Akvan is likely to make landfall over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam between Nellore and Tuni around Friday noon. Track live updates here.

US intelligence suggests Iran planning to detonate 'dirty bomb'

Deep Dive When and where is Cyclone Akvan expected to make landfall? The IMD forecast says Cyclone Akvan is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coast between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20. How does the IMD classify Cyclone Akvan as severe or very severe? The IMD classifies cyclones by maximum sustained wind speed, averaged over three minutes. A severe cyclonic storm has sustained winds of 89–117 kmph, while a very severe one has winds of 118–166 kmph. Why is El Niño linked to the surge in cyclones over the Bay of Bengal? Experts say El Niño can strengthen the northeast monsoon and keep sea-surface temperatures high, creating conditions for weather systems to intensify. During El Niño years, storms may also form at lower latitudes and affect the Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coasts.

US intelligence agencies have obtained information suggesting that Iran is making plans to target senior Trump administration officials with a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC, according to CNN. Read the full story here.

JPMorgan resolves 'technical issue'

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{{^usCountry}} JPMorgan Chase & Co. shared they had fixed a 'technical issue' which had caused customers' transactions to take longer on Wednesday. A bank spokesperson confirmed by Monday evening that transactions were being processed normally. This update comes after several US banks faced online service-related issues. Read more. IPL 2027 retentions: What all 10 teams could do {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} JPMorgan Chase & Co. shared they had fixed a 'technical issue' which had caused customers' transactions to take longer on Wednesday. A bank spokesperson confirmed by Monday evening that transactions were being processed normally. This update comes after several US banks faced online service-related issues. Read more. IPL 2027 retentions: What all 10 teams could do {{/usCountry}}

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The November 17 deadline for teams to announce their retentions for the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions for the 2027 season is upon us. While teams such as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians have some important decisions to make, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look to preserve their championship-winning core. Check the full story here.

Devan Ekambaram, Susha's Varuvaaiy becomes first Tamil song to earn Grammy nomination

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The nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards were announced on November 16. The Tamil song Varuvaaiy has earned a nod in the Best Global Music Performance category, making it India's only nomination at the Grammys this year. The song's composer, Devan Ekambaram, penned a note expressing his excitement. Read more.