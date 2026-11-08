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Delhi breathes worst air on Diwali eve in 10 years

Delhi's air quality index stood at 369 at 4 pm on Saturday and Israel's president chose Gadi Eisenkot to try to form a new government. (PTI/AP)

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Delhi woke up to Diwali on Sunday after recording its most polluted festival eve in a decade. The city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 369 at 4 pm on Saturday, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 0-500 scale. This was the highest AQI recorded on the day before Diwali since 2016, when it touched 404. Read the full story here.

Music, lights, ‘BharatVerse’ quiz: Indian embassy in Iran celebrates Diwali

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The embassy of India in Tehran celebrated Diwali with members of the Indian and Iranian communities, along with diplomats, bringing together people to mark the festival of lights and experience the country’s rich cultural traditions. The celebrations featured the lighting of ceremonial lamps by the ambassador, along with music, fireworks and festive treats. The embassy said celebrating Diwali in Iran was a reminder of how traditions transcend borders and strengthen India-Iran ties. Read the full story here.

Israel president picks Netanyahu rival Gadi Eisenkot to form new govt

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Deep Dive What was Delhi’s AQI on Diwali eve, and how bad was it? Delhi’s AQI was 369 at 4 pm on Saturday, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. It was the highest reading on the day before Diwali since 2016. Why was Delhi’s air pollution expected to worsen over Diwali? Farm fires in Punjab and Haryana were rising, winds were weak, and firecracker use added pollution. Calm conditions could trap smoke and pollutants near the ground. What firecracker rules did the Supreme Court allow in Delhi for Diwali? The court allowed certified green crackers for one hour in the morning and two hours in the evening on Saturday and Sunday. It also required QR codes on the boxes.

{{^usCountry}} Israel's president on Saturday chose Gadi Eisenkot, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's strongest rival, to try to form a new government, Israeli media reported, following a deadlocked election that left neither man with a clear path to power. Read the full story here. Punjab Police brings back wanted gangster Gurwinder alias Afridi from Ethiopia {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Israel's president on Saturday chose Gadi Eisenkot, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's strongest rival, to try to form a new government, Israeli media reported, following a deadlocked election that left neither man with a clear path to power. Read the full story here. Punjab Police brings back wanted gangster Gurwinder alias Afridi from Ethiopia {{/usCountry}}

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Punjab Police has secured the return of wanted gangster Gurwinder alias Afridi from Ethiopia in a major operation. Gurwinder arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the early hours on Sunday. He is being taken to Punjab by a team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF). Read the full story here.

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Indore concert faces restrictions as authorities ban Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, 2 other songs

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Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concert in Indore has run into fresh trouble, with the district's child protection authorities asking organisers to keep four of his songs out of the setlist. The singer is scheduled to perform in the city on November 15 as part of his Aura India Tour, but a notice issued ahead of the show has put restrictions on some of his popular tracks over concerns about their lyrics and the impact they could have on children. Read the full story here.

East Bengal becomes first Indian team to enter AFC Women's Champions League knockout stage

East Bengal FC scripted history by becoming the first Indian club to qualify for the knockout stages of the AFC Women's Champions League despite a 0-2 defeat to 4.25 SC of DPR Korea in their final Group B match of the 2026-27 group stage at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday. Read the full story here.