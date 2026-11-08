Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Indore concert faces restrictions as authorities ban Patiala Peg, 5 Taara and two other songs

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concert in Indore has run into fresh trouble, with the district's child protection authorities asking organisers to keep four of his songs out of the setlist. The singer is scheduled to perform in the city on November 15 as part of his Aura India Tour, but a notice issued ahead of the show has put restrictions on some of his popular tracks over concerns about their lyrics and the impact they could have on children.

The concert will be held at C-21 Mall, where children above the age of five are also allowed to attend. The District Child Protection Officer has directed the venue management to ensure that four songs are not played during the event. Neither Diljit nor his team have an issued any response to the instructions or ban so far.

Which Diljit Dosanjh songs have been banned in Indore? According to NDTV report, the notice, issued on November 6 by the District Child Protection Officer under the Women and Child Development Department, names four songs: Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem (also known as Case) and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda. The authorities have expressed concern that the lyrics of these tracks could have “a wrong influence on young children.” Since the event is open to children above five, the mall management has been asked to make sure these songs are not part of Diljit's performance.

The notice also refers to a July 2019 order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. While hearing cases largely related to noise pollution, the court had expressed concern about the growing use of lyrics that celebrate alcohol, drugs and violence. It observed that the “glorification of the liquor, wine, drugs and violence in the songs” across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh “has increased in recent times.”

The court had further noted, "These songs affect the children of impressionable age." It had directed police chiefs to “ensure that no songs are played glorifying the liquor, wine, drugs and violence in any song even in live shows.”