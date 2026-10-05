HT Morning Brief October 5: SC judge Ujjal Bhuyan on SIR; Avinash Mishra wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

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Justice Ujjal Bhuyan amid SIR row

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan amid SIR row; actor Avinash Mishra is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photos Credit: PTI)

Any exercise that leads to the disenfranchisement of millions of Indian citizens, making them "second-class citizens in their own country" by denying them the right to vote, is "intrinsically arbitrary", Supreme Court judge Ujjal Bhuyan said on Sunday. The remarks come as the SIR exercise faces legal and political scrutiny. Check here.

Omani co-pilot planned to kill Indian captain in cockpit: Report

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The flydubai co-pilot who is accused of attacking his captain mid-flight had allegedly planned to crash the aircraft into an Israeli airport, according to a latest report. Israeli media reported that the suspect said he had also planned to kill Captain Smit Machchhar inside the locked cockpit and then take control of the plane. Read the full story here.

Iran denies diplomats were ‘kicked out’ of US

Deep Dive What do Justice Ujjal Bhuyan's remarks indicate about the SIR exercise and voting rights? Justice Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized that the SIR exercise, which risks disenfranchising millions, is arbitrary and threatens the constitutional principle of universal voting rights in India. Why is the recent exclusion of millions from electoral rolls concerning for democracy in India? The exclusion is concerning as it undermines the concept of universal suffrage, potentially categorizing affected citizens as 'second-class citizens' and disrupting the democratic process. How have courts reacted to issues surrounding the SIR exercise and voter disenfranchisement? The courts have taken cognizance of the SIR exercise, questioning the Election Commission's processes, and emphasizing that any administrative action must respect the constitutional guarantee of voting rights.

Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi rejected reports that two Iranian diplomats were "kicked out" of the US after the UN General Assembly. Araghchi hit out at the reports in a post on X on Sunday, calling the reported "expulsion" fake and accusing those celebrating it of showing "desperation and defeat". Read here.

Delhi sees most polluted start to October since 2020

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{{^usCountry}} Air quality in Delhi continued to deteriorate for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, with the city logging its most polluted start to October since 2020. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) 4 pm data, the city recorded an average air quality index (AQI) of 187, firmly in the “moderate category”. It marked the worst AQI in the past 82 days. Read more here. English fast bowler announces retirement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Air quality in Delhi continued to deteriorate for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, with the city logging its most polluted start to October since 2020. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) 4 pm data, the city recorded an average air quality index (AQI) of 187, firmly in the “moderate category”. It marked the worst AQI in the past 82 days. Read more here. English fast bowler announces retirement {{/usCountry}}

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Gloucestershire fast bowler Craig Miles has walked away from cricket to protect his mental health. Miles, who has taken more than 500 wickets across formats in a 15-year career, wrote, "It’s with sadness, but also with huge pride, that I can announce my retirement from professional cricket. Although this has by no means been an easy decision, given the struggles I've experienced with the game in recent times, I've made this call in order to prioritise my mental well-being." Read the full story here.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner

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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 concluded with a grand finale on October 4, with actor Avinash Mishra emerging as the winner. The grand finale saw the top five contestants: Farrhana Bhatt, Orry, Avinash Mishra, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Karan Wahi. Check here to read more.