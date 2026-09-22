HT Morning News Brief September 22: US media boycotts Trump; IIT Bombay row and India at Asian Games

Good morning, readers! Here are the top headlines from the day that you need to know - from politics and world news to sports and entertainment.

US media boycotts Trump after President's media ban

Among the top stories today are US media's boycott of Trump after the President banned certain outlets from the White House; the row at IIT Bombay and India at the Asian games 2026 in Japan (Reuters/HT Photo)

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US President Donald Trump launched a new helipad on the White House South Lawn on Monday, but viewers watching the ceremony live could barely hear him. The sound of a helicopter drowned out his remarks from start to finish.

The awkward audio failure came hours after ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC suspended their shared television pool coverage of Trump’s events. This followed Trump’s decision to bar CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House grounds. Read the full story here

IIT-Bombay students reveal why they wanted Doolla relieved of duties

Deep Dive What led to the media boycott against Trump by major US networks? The media boycott against Trump was initiated after he barred CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House. In solidarity, networks like ABC, CBS, Fox News, and NBC suspended their shared television coverage of Trump's events. How did Trump respond to the media's decision to boycott him? Trump stated on Truth Social that the White House was not attacking the free press but was targeting 'FAKE NEWS.' He claimed the situation was a threat to national security that needed to be stopped. Why are students at IIT Bombay calling for changes in the welfare system? Students at IIT Bombay are demanding changes in the welfare system due to concerns raised after the suicide of a student, which they believe reflects inadequate mental health support and student welfare practices.

Student representatives of IIT-Bombay on Monday issued a statement on the death of a second-year BTech student and explained why they wanted the dean of administrative affairs, Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, relieved of his duties.

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{{^usCountry}} Following student protests over the suicide on IIT-Bombay's Powai campus, the student representatives clarified that they didn't condone cheating in any manner, but the events leading up to the student suicide made them reflect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following student protests over the suicide on IIT-Bombay's Powai campus, the student representatives clarified that they didn't condone cheating in any manner, but the events leading up to the student suicide made them reflect. {{/usCountry}}

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Professor Suryanarayana Doolla was suspended as IIT-Bombay's dean of administrative affairs on Monday. However, student representatives said in a statement that they stood with the professor as "member of our faculty community". Read here

Asian Games 2026: India on Day 4

Day 4 of the Asian Games is here, and India will be hoping for another strong day after a promising start to the competition.

The Indian contingent has won six medals so far, with four of them coming on Day 3, giving the campaign some early momentum. Track LIVE updates here

UK to provide military aid to Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

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UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has approved military support for Saudi Arabia as Yemen's Houthi rebels continue attacks on the kingdom. Britain will provide “defensive air-to-air refuelling” for Saudi aircraft under a request from Riyadh, Burnham said Monday.

Speaking to reporters while travelling to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, Burnham said he approved the request after receiving advice from UK defence secretary Wes Streeting and foreign secretary Ed Miliband. Full story here

Director Abhishek Pathak reveals if Vijay Salgaonkar's journey ends in part 3

It began with the remake of a Malayalam classic in 2015, but over the years, the Hindi Drishyam franchise has acquired a dedicated fanbase of its own.

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With Drishyam: The Conclusion, the third instalment in the series, the franchise takes a different route from the Malayalam version. This is an original story, completely different from Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3, which came out earlier this year.

Ahead of the release, writer-director Abhishek Pathak talks to Hindustan Times about the film and the franchise's road ahead. Read the interview here