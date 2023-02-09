HT This Day: February 10, 1956 -- Economic freedom for the masses

Mr Nehru in a message on the eve of the 61st session of the Congress, has said: “ The Amritsar Congress meets at a critical stage of our nation’s history. It has a heavy task before it. I earnestly trust that it will perform it in an effective and worthy manner.”

The message, published in a souvenir specially brought out by the reception committee of the Amritsar session said: “We stand now at the threshold of a fresh and major advance in many directions, and we have to take many vital decisions about the principles that should govern our future policy. Broadly speaking, this has been determined, but the time has come for greater clarity of thinking and action.”

The Prime Minister, in his characteristic analysis of the position of the Congress, said: “ The Indian National Congress may be compared to national organizations in other countries, but the comparisons would not take us far. In its inception, it was perhaps not unlike similar organizations elsewhere, but as it developed, it was adapted more and more to suit the Indian pattern and was given a character which was peculiarly suited to India. Great leaders like Lokmanya Tilak and Gokhale moulded it. Then came Gandhiji who suddenly gave it a completely new turn and changed its content also in the process.

“ Indeed, the new turn could not have been given without changing that content. It became a real mass organization, representing our common people, disciplined for action and, naturally, looking up to those people for support and inspiration. Thus, it developed a social content which few purely nationalist organizations have done in the past. Gandhiji gave it also a method of action entirely based on peaceful means. That itself was a novel idea and required some time to be appreciated by the people.

Thus, the Congress represented nationalism, a strong social outlook in favour of the masses, discipline and revolutionary action through peaceful methods. Such a combination was unique and was peculiarly suited to the genius of India, just as Gandhiji was the ideal leader for India.

“ The history of India during these eventful years became, progressively, the history of the national movement, led and controlled by the Congress. Ultimately, after many pitfalls, we achieved freedom and thus justified completely the efficacy of Gandhiji’s methods. Those methods were essentially revolutionary and, at the same time constructive. That is to say, while they worked for and brought about tremendous changes, there was no break, such as violent revolutions bring about, and there was a continuity. The consequence was that these changes were brought about with a minimum of upsets and suffering and left no trail of bitterness behind. That also was a unique achievement.

HISTORIC MISSION

“ After the attainment of independence, the Congress had, in a sense finished its primary task, and the question arose what its future should be. This was no easy matter to decide as the binding link of opposition to the British rule no longer served its purpose and other problems became more prominent. It was obvious, however, that India required a strong, widespread and disciplined organization with a clear social outlook to face the new problems that had arisen.

“ There was no other organization that could take its place and there was danger of separatist tendencies breaking up the unity of India which was so essential. There was also danger of extremist policies, both of the Leftist and the Rightist variety, working in sectarian groups, producing division and weakness in the country, and making it very difficult to have any strong basis for advance, when political unity and social advance had become more necessary than ever. It was only the Congress that could undertake this responsibility.

“ Thus, the Congress, having fulfilled its historic mission to free India from foreign rule, had yet to discharge another historic mission of leading the people of India to economic freedom and a realization of the social goals before the country. It could only do so effectively if it understood these social tasks with strength and a clear mind. For some time, the Congress was in doubt and suffered pulls in different directions. Gradually, however, it adjusted itself, and this process of adjustment was completed at the Avadi Session, when it adopted the socialist goal.

INTEGRATION OF INDIA

“ Meanwhile, planning came into the picture and assumed growing importance. The people became planning conscious. The success of the first Five-Year Plan gave the people confidence and assurance. “

In spite of this progress made and the strengthening of the Congress, separatist tendencies have continued and the need for a real and emotional integration of India is still a vital task which can only be performed by the Congress.

“ The Amritsar Congress meets at this critical stage of our nation’s history. It has a heavy task before it. I earnestly trust that it will perform it in an effective and worth manner,” Mr Nehru added.

The neatly brought out 350-vage souvenir also carries special article by Central and State Ministers and public men of note. A novel feature is important statements made by the past Presidents of the Congress from Mr W C. Bonerjee onwards.

A tricolour picture with the Sikh shrine of golden temple in the background adorns the frontispiece of the Souvenir.