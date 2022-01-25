HT This Day: January 25, 1950 -- Indonesian Republic President in Delhi

NEW DELHI-A rousing reception was given to Dr Soekarno, President of the Indonesian Republic, on his arrival here this afternoon

The Governor-General. Mr Rajagopalachari, and the Prime Minister, Pandit Nehru, received President Soekarno and Mrs Soekarno at Willingdon airport as they got from a Dakota which was flying the flag of the new Republic.

Looking pretty in her pale-brown national costume, Mrs Soekarno and her husband, who was wearing the full star-studded uniform of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Indonesia, were first received by their old friend, Pandit Nehru, who introduced them to the Governor-General. Pandit Nehru and Dr Soekarno embraced each other affectionately and the Governor-General clasped the Indoneslan leader’s hand with touching warmth. Mrs Soekarno received a bouquet of roses from Mrs Soedarsono, wife of the Indonesian Charge d’Affaires here in Delhi.

Rajkumari Amrit Kau,. India’s Minister of Health, Sheikh Abdullah, the Kashmir Premier; Mr Lamping. Netherlands Ambassador who is the Doyen of the Diplomatic Corps! and his wife; Mr Gollan, Australian High Commissioner, Mr Ismail Kamel Bay, E ptian Ambassador; Sardar NajibKhan. Afghan Ambassador; Mr Mohd. Salim Al-Radi, Minister for Iraq; Mr Emmanuel Abraham, Minister for Ethiopia; and Dr Casco Vieira Garin, Minister for Portugal; and Dr P. Subbaroyan. Indian Ambassador to Indonesia, were also present.

An enthusiastic friend of Indonesia, Pandit Nehru, arrived several minutes before the landing of the plane and was seen busy arranging people collected to receive President Soekarno in rows. But these vanished almost immediately as everybody rushed toward the plane as soon as it halted.

Dr Soekarno and party are staying at Government House. Dr Soekarno is visiting Agra on January 28 and will leave for Karachi on January 29.

A member of Indonesian Information Ministry said that Dr Seokarno’s visit to India was purely a goodwill and courtesy visit and that he had no definite subjects to discuss with the Government of India. He was here to participate in the celebrations marking the inauguration of the Indian Republic, he added.

Dr Soekarno will lay a wreath on Mahatma Gandhi’s samadhi at Rajghat on January 27, and will also address the staff and students of the Delhi University at 11-30 a.m. Pandit Nehru will also be present.