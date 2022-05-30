HT This Day: June 02, 1974 -- Dy. Minister involved

A plot to assassinate the teenaged Bhutanese King Jigme Singye Wangchuk has been smashed recently, according to official sources.

Thirty persons, including Deputy Home Minister Phuntsho Dhondup, Tibetan Refugees Rehabilitation Officer Kungo Lhedhing, Royal Bhutan Police Commandant Dada, a leading citizen Tamshing Wangdi, commonly known as “Tortola,” have been arrested in this connection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A large quantity of arms and ammunition, including hand grenades, and poison have been seized from the arrested whose plans also included the burning down of the Tashichho Dzong, widespread espionage and creating panic and confusion in the country.

Investigations by local and Indian experts revealed that the plot was the brainchild of Gyalo Thendhup, well known Tibetan resident of Darjeeling. “Tortola” confessed that the conspiracy was hatched at Darjeeling in 1973 and he was offered ₹one lakh to burn down the Dzong.

Sometime after the death of former King Jigme Dorji Wangchuk in July 1972, Lobsang Yeshey, an aide of Gyalo Thendhup, entered into a secret agreement to do away with the King with one Kanaibhu, father of a Tibetan woman Yangki who once enjoyed considerable influence and privilege in Bhutan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gyalo Thendhup allegedly hoped to put Yangki’s son in power. Investigators found a letter at Kungo . Lhedings s residence revealing the whole plot.

After arrests, Yaneki and her father absconded to India and the National Assembly demanded extradition of Gyalo Thendhup together with Yangki and her relatives for interrogations.

The sources said the King maintains that the majority of Tibetan refugees in Bhutan 4,000 of whom had been admitted long ago were ignorant of these deals and innocent and were loyal and sincere to have adopted the country, as they were given all assistance including tax exemption.